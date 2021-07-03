mrhaboobi:

Hi All

Im considering leaving full time employment and starting contracting. Lets assume for this scenario I'm employed as a full time employee until Sept 1. At this point i start my new contract.

As part of the process im aware i need to register for GST. Ive look at this process and there are two dates that im confused by, one talks about the registration start date, the other about when i start to claim GST.

"What is your start date for GST? This is usually the date you apply, but may be a future date in some cases."

"registration start date – the date you need to start accounting for GST. This can be a future date if you haven’t started your business yet."

As i only plan to start contracting in sept. i assume i set these both to 1sept or close to that.

Now this weekend there are some good deals on computer and mobile phones, and i will need these as part of my contract ( my employer use to provide them, i will need to provide them myself ). I want to take advantage of the deals and purchase these in preparation for starting in sept.

I understand i can depreciate the items, and claim back GST, my question is do i need to be GST registered at the time of purchasing, or can i buy the items today and then declare them as being used by the business ( and by business i just me a sole trader )

The IRD site is really not clear on this, and what these two dates mean. i dont want to register GST early if it will impact my current employment.. and im not sure if setting future registration dates means i cant buy goods for use in that business today,

Anyone have thoughts :)

THanks