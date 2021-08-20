I have committed the same sin as Hilary Clinton; I have an email server in my garage.
All has been well for many years untill I woke up a few days ago and found over 10,000 emails in my inbox.
They were mostly replies from domains saying "no such address exists" and a few from real people saying "out-of-office"
As fast as I deleted them more came in. I then deleted the email address, but that just resulted in me sending out a ton of emails saying "no such address exists" from my end.
I have now shutdown the domain altogether.
In the meantime though, I have been blacklisted from here to the moon, included Geekzone.
[Thanks Mauricio for unblocking me)
Any suggestions for what I can do about this? (other than going to Mexico doing the spammer in? -if I found him)