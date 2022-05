I've just swapped to a new host so not on look out at the moment, but I'm fine with shared hosting but the primary limitation in NZ, is storage with the plans available.

Years ago I started out with 20MB of space...... once you add a few photos that vanishes.

If you get 2GB of storage, you tend to find all other services around it falls apart (Im just being open about a host) and causes massive slowdown on accessing your own site.

Yet I could go to someone like Dreamhost and for around $10 a month, get unlimited everything, but longer load waits, but NZ's mentality is "no, you can pay for EVERYTHING" - storage is cheap now, why are Kiwis still paying incredible amounts for it ?

If someone could offer local shared hosting with decent resources, and the right price, then I think you'll find there will be a market.