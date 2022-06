dimsim: I used to have my Exchange Server fail anything that didn't pass SPF but found I was constantly blocking email that I actually wanted. I've since removed the block so I can actually receive those emails but prior to this made contact with several local businesses and helped them configure SPF correctly so I could receive their communications. A big IT supplier of mine (no names mentioned) happens to think it's a great idea to send email as my domain when sending out MS licensing and just thought that this would work but without consultation and from servers outside of my SPF record. Other suppliers (IT/Networking space) that should know better have also failed in this regard and despite pointing out the glaring errors think there is nothing wrong with sending via a mail service like mailchimp but not adding the mailchimp include record to their SPF record. Does anyone else see issues like this at all?

If an IT provider you're working with can't understand the prerequisites to send out email 'as you' (it's impersonation if it's done without your consent!), you need a new IT provider.

SPF has been around for years, there's not really any excuse for getting this wrong.

But I will say, the number of IT professionals who don't understand the difference between From: and the envelope-sender, is also surprising.

But then again we have numerous big-name organisations that can't correctly send both plaintext and HTML versions of their emails, and don't understand the mandatory headers required by RFC, and and and... in larger organisations I wouldn't be surprised to see significant siloed thinking and people who literally don't carry any expertise for anything except for their own tasking. Including, for example, being trained in the use of a tool but not really understanding what that tool does.

I think of it in a similar way to the smartphone generation who are used to easy-to-use UX at the expense of anything that might provide you with technical context, or worse, troubleshooting.

"I'm sorry, something went wrong" is not as useful as an error code that you can look up, for example.

Symptomatic of some of my current frustrations in the industry.

endrant