I used to have my Exchange Server fail anything that didn't pass SPF but found I was constantly blocking email that I actually wanted.

I've since removed the block so I can actually receive those emails but prior to this made contact with several local businesses and helped them configure SPF correctly so I could receive their communications.

A big IT supplier of mine (no names mentioned) happens to think it's a great idea to send email as my domain when sending out MS licensing and just thought that this would work but without consultation and from servers outside of my SPF record. Other suppliers (IT/Networking space) that should know better have also failed in this regard and despite pointing out the glaring errors think there is nothing wrong with sending via a mail service like mailchimp but not adding the mailchimp include record to their SPF record.

Does anyone else see issues like this at all?