My domain (moorlands.kiwi.nz) is hosted by Crazy Domains (previously Domains4less). In recent times I have had some issues with emails I send being blocked by the recipient's mail system spam filters. A test message sent to www.mailgenius.com revealed (amongst other things) that I had no SPF record in my DNS settings.

I found another topic in this forum - an extensive discussion about SPF issues - and after reading it through I added a TXT record with v=spf1 a mx ~all to the DNS. www.spf-record.com is completely happy with this, the 'a' and 'mx' both resolve properly. However mailgenius is not convinced:

It turns out that my mail now gets delivered, but only because of the softfail mechanism. Why am I not authorised, what am I missing here?