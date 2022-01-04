Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersHelp me sort out my domain spf record please
colinuu

237 posts

Master Geek


#293186 4-Jan-2022 22:37
Send private message

My domain (moorlands.kiwi.nz) is hosted by Crazy Domains (previously Domains4less). In recent times I have had some issues with emails I send being blocked by the recipient's mail system spam filters. A test message sent to www.mailgenius.com revealed (amongst other things) that I had no SPF record in my DNS settings. 

 

I found another topic in this forum - an extensive discussion about SPF issues - and after reading it through I added a TXT record with v=spf1 a mx ~all to the DNS. www.spf-record.com is completely happy with this, the 'a' and 'mx' both resolve properly. However mailgenius is not convinced:

 

 

It turns out that my mail now gets delivered, but only because of the softfail mechanism. Why am I not authorised, what am I missing here? 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2843265 4-Jan-2022 22:48
Send private message

Just use the record your mail provider recommends, not the one recommended by a random on Geekzone imo

 

I'm too tired to think but a quick check, your mx record is mail.moorlands.kiwi.nz which resolves to 203.28.49.217. From that snippet you posted above the sender IP isn't permitted per your spf record.

colinuu

237 posts

Master Geek


  #2843267 4-Jan-2022 22:56
Send private message

Except that I am interested in this stuff and wanting to learn...

 

[EDIT] Sorry, didn't see the scond part of your reply. I'm not sure why that should make a difference, but can try.

dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2843268 4-Jan-2022 22:58
Send private message

Yet you just copy/pasted a poorly constructed SPF record from a Geekzone post without understanding what it does :D

 

https://serverfault.com/questions/1047763/spf-record-why-do-we-use-a-alongside-mx

 

I had to edit my post to remove the suggested SPF record, I'm tired, so it would be incorrect as your sender IP is 27.x. What provider are you relaying mail through?



colinuu

237 posts

Master Geek


  #2843273 4-Jan-2022 23:03
Send private message

Crazy Domains is the email provider.

dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2843274 4-Jan-2022 23:08
Send private message

Sorry yep, figured that one out slowly

 

From their support page: https://www.crazydomains.com.au/help/how-to-ensure-that-emails-are-working-with-email-exchange/

 

They suggest the following SPF record: v=spf1 +a +mx include:_spf.syrahost.com ~all

 

The include tag contains all sender IP subnets Crazy Domains uses, I've checked and 27.111.89.10 is covered but I assume this would be randomised based on what relay you hit

Amosnz
545 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2843275 4-Jan-2022 23:09
Send private message

I had similar occasional sending SPF failures after my d4l domain was moved to crazy domains.  I worked out I had to add another thing into my spf record, but looking at my setup I'm not sure what it was.

 

It might have been: v=spf1 +a +mx include:_spf.syrahost.com ~all.

 

Edit - I spent too long looking at it and you beat me.




Speedtest

colinuu

237 posts

Master Geek


  #2843276 4-Jan-2022 23:12
Send private message

Thanks both of you, I will add the include and see how it goes. Cheers.

 

[EDIT] All good now, thanks.



dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2843280 4-Jan-2022 23:45
Send private message

Excellent 👍

Lias
4867 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843349 5-Jan-2022 08:12
Send private message

Useful tool for future reference:

 

https://www.spfwizard.net 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 