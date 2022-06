Australia too by the look.





March 3, 2022 11:27 AM

Title: Users in New Zealand and Australia may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services

User Impact: Users in New Zealand and Australia may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services.

More info: Initial reports indicate that this issue is primarily affecting SharePoint Online sites and content, though users may also be unable to access other Microsoft 365 services. This includes OneDrive for Business content and Microsoft Teams.

Current status: We're investigating a potential issue and checking for impact to your organization. We'll provide an update within 30 minutes.