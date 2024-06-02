Hey Guys,

Just looking at a cost effective solution to cover the half dozen power outages we get over the winter months. Some range from a few hours to a couple of days(always at the most inconvenient time).

I've got a small rack mounted setup at home, ONT, Router, 24port POE switch, dell desktop, Synology NAS. I worked out the idling wattage to be approx 130watts.

I was thinking of buying the PowerShield PSDR800 Defender Rackmount 800VA (480W) Line Interactive UPS or Dynamix UPSD1600 Defender 1600VA (960W) Line Interactive UPS. This would give me 10-20mins or so to then run a generator and connect it up..

My question is has anyone got a setup similar? UPS to handle the instant power outage and then giving you enough time to then crank a generator over and run the network etc without any outage?

Also, what Generators would be ideal to connecting up to the UPS(if that is possible)?

I'd also use the Generator to power a fridge/freezer. and charge the odd phone/ipad.

cheers