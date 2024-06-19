Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DreamScape Resellers Review
BlinkyGeek

#315173 19-Jun-2024 10:39
Just wondering if there are any Dreamscape Resellers on here, if so, what are your thoughts and current experiences with them??

nztim
  #3250757 19-Jun-2024 10:42
Fantastic!




BlinkyGeek

  #3250796 19-Jun-2024 13:28
No worries :)

danfaulknor
  #3250819 19-Jun-2024 14:13
Aren't Dreamscape the owners of Crazydomains etc? In which case I would be saying run far away...




Groucho
  #3251122 20-Jun-2024 11:35
danfaulknor:

 

Aren't Dreamscape the owners of Crazydomains etc? In which case I would be saying run far away...

 

 

Yup, we all have the stories particularly after their growth phase in NZ acquiring what used to be solid NZ owned registrars.

BlinkyGeek

  #3252902 25-Jun-2024 10:09
danfaulknor:

 

Aren't Dreamscape the owners of Crazydomains etc? In which case I would be saying run far away...

 

 

 

 

Ok no worries, just researching any feedback on them as i have heard various stories about them good and bad. Just looking for a White label Reseller Platform that includes your own White Label website...

networkn
  #3252907 25-Jun-2024 10:34
I wouldn't touch them by choice with a 200 meter long pole. 

 

Every interaction I've had with Crazy Domains and Freeparking has been an absolute nightmare. They have just started charging for 'dns advanced' plans for editing txt records and other basics.

 

 

xpd

  #3252942 25-Jun-2024 11:20
networkn:

 

 They have just started charging for 'dns advanced' plans for editing txt records and other basics.

 

 

On FP ? If so, where did they announce this ? We have a number of domains with them, and will happily look to move if thats their game. (Altho we use Cloudflare for DNS so in theory would never touch FP)




networkn
  #3252999 25-Jun-2024 12:44
xpd:

 

networkn:

 

 They have just started charging for 'dns advanced' plans for editing txt records and other basics.

 

 

On FP ? If so, where did they announce this ? We have a number of domains with them, and will happily look to move if thats their game. (Altho we use Cloudflare for DNS so in theory would never touch FP)

 

 

 

 

CD. FP are a different nightmare.

xpd

  #3253004 25-Jun-2024 12:57
Oh right, phew :D

 

And yeah, CD screwed me over completely (wouldn't/couldn't give me access to my account, deleted my mailboxes after doing the migration and didn't check they had migrated properly) when they took on OpenHost - lets just say it takes a LOT to get me riled up, and they did it pretty quickly with their responses to me. 

 

Getting back on topic slightly....

 

I'd be wary of being a reseller with them, just due to my experience above - do you really want to be taking on customer complaints of your own if anything goes wrong....

 

 




Groucho
  #3253016 25-Jun-2024 13:35
xpd:

 

Oh right, phew :D

 

And yeah, CD screwed me over completely (wouldn't/couldn't give me access to my account, deleted my mailboxes after doing the migration and didn't check they had migrated properly) when they took on OpenHost - lets just say it takes a LOT to get me riled up, and they did it pretty quickly with their responses to me. 

 

Getting back on topic slightly....

 

I'd be wary of being a reseller with them, just due to my experience above - do you really want to be taking on customer complaints of your own if anything goes wrong....

 

 

Well said, CD might be doing the infrastructure and heavy lifting in the background but when it all goes wrong BlinkyGeek carries the can as their clients' point of contact.

 

I was tasked with transferring a client's 2 x.com and 2 x .com.au domains over from their previous guy who used FreeParking.  Their previous guy who I've had dealings with before made genuine good faith attempts to resolve the issues with multiple support tickets to Crazy Domains.  His portal (with supplied screenshots) said the domains were unlocked and AUTH codes were current.  Meanwhile literally every external lookup tool said the domains were locked and my attempts to use the AUTH codes were flagged as invalid.  When his support got escalated, CD support said the domains had already been transferred out to an external registrar.  They hadn't.  Long prolonged story short, my client had to rebrand their business because their domains expired as nobody had any admin access to renew them.  They were never transferred out of Crazy Domains and their previous guy's portal was connecting him to some fantasy land disconnected from the real world.

bizetools
  #3258536 11-Jul-2024 19:41
Not good. Delay reseller payments for no reason and incompetent support. Daily outages, I was with them in good times, but after a change of hands, is no longer tolerable. Not a pro operation.

