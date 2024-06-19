xpd: Oh right, phew :D And yeah, CD screwed me over completely (wouldn't/couldn't give me access to my account, deleted my mailboxes after doing the migration and didn't check they had migrated properly) when they took on OpenHost - lets just say it takes a LOT to get me riled up, and they did it pretty quickly with their responses to me. Getting back on topic slightly.... I'd be wary of being a reseller with them, just due to my experience above - do you really want to be taking on customer complaints of your own if anything goes wrong....

Well said, CD might be doing the infrastructure and heavy lifting in the background but when it all goes wrong BlinkyGeek carries the can as their clients' point of contact.

I was tasked with transferring a client's 2 x.com and 2 x .com.au domains over from their previous guy who used FreeParking. Their previous guy who I've had dealings with before made genuine good faith attempts to resolve the issues with multiple support tickets to Crazy Domains. His portal (with supplied screenshots) said the domains were unlocked and AUTH codes were current. Meanwhile literally every external lookup tool said the domains were locked and my attempts to use the AUTH codes were flagged as invalid. When his support got escalated, CD support said the domains had already been transferred out to an external registrar. They hadn't. Long prolonged story short, my client had to rebrand their business because their domains expired as nobody had any admin access to renew them. They were never transferred out of Crazy Domains and their previous guy's portal was connecting him to some fantasy land disconnected from the real world.