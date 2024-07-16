Hi everyone, I've conducted a search on the forums for mentions of metaname.net in relation to my current problem, however, there is nothing specific to what I would like assistance with.

Everything I've read about these guys, says their customer support is really good.

I have been trying to get in touch with their support team for a couple of days now, without luck.

I've emailed: support@metaname.nz

I've called: 0800 00 12 93

I haven't received any confirmation from the email address or a response about my request for assistance.

The same goes for their 0800 number - it goes straight to voice mail, I've left a message as per their instructions, but no one has been in touch.

Does anyone have advice on how to get a response from these guys?

Thanks in advance.