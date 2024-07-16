Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Metaname: cannot get in touch with anyone from support
Kaleb

#315436 16-Jul-2024 12:03
Hi everyone, I've conducted a search on the forums for mentions of metaname.net in relation to my current problem, however, there is nothing specific to what I would like assistance with.


Everything I've read about these guys, says their customer support is really good. 


I have been trying to get in touch with their support team for a couple of days now, without luck. 


I've emailed: support@metaname.nz


I've called: 0800 00 12 93 


I haven't received any confirmation from the email address or a response about my request for assistance.


The same goes for their 0800 number - it goes straight to voice mail, I've left a message as per their instructions, but no one has been in touch.


Does anyone have advice on how to get a response from these guys?


Thanks in advance.


 


 

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3260174 16-Jul-2024 12:17
Normally their support is pretty good but by they, I think there is only a couple of people who manage it as it is basically self managed.

 

What's the problem you're having that requires support?




Yoban
  #3260177 16-Jul-2024 12:37
Odd - just been dealing with them via email in the last 24h to update email addresses...responsive and helpful

Kaleb

  #3260179 16-Jul-2024 12:45
Cheers for the reply.

 

We're about to launch a new website for our client and we're trying to create a single view of registration, hosting etc. So that any changes we make or recommend, we can get in touch with the appropriate people. 

 

It's been about a week that we've been working on this, but as yet, nothing from Metaname. 



metaname
Metaname

  #3260237 16-Jul-2024 13:29
Hi Kaleb,

 

 

 

Are you able to share the subject line of any of the enquiries?  We were unable to find any record of contact from anyone by the name of Kaleb, nor can we see any outstanding issues.

 

 

Kaleb

  #3260297 16-Jul-2024 14:09
Hi there - I've sent you a private message replying to your questions. Tnx

ANglEAUT
  #3260298 16-Jul-2024 14:09
Ohh, never knew that there was a metaname user here.

 

 




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3260316 16-Jul-2024 14:51
ANglEAUT: Ohh, never knew that there was a metaname user here.

 

From all the way back from 2013 ;) responsive too if summoned.




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3260427 16-Jul-2024 19:15
michaelmurfy:

 

ANglEAUT: Ohh, never knew that there was a metaname user here.

 

From all the way back from 2013 ;) responsive too if summoned.

 

 

Is the summoning ritual a circle of chocolate fish ?

 

 




