networkn: gehenna: That just means the information was accessible in the first place. Whether AI surfaces the answer quickly, or someone goes manually hunting and finds it, the cause is security and permissions, not AI. I didn't say AI was the issue, but controlling who can obtain what information from AI is done both inside the AI Tools and the structures AI has access to. In the case I mentioned above, the HR Folder was accessible to HR and CXO's only, of which the pleb most certainly did not have access, but inside the tool, the scope for the return of information in relation to a query was open by default. I believe, at least in copilot, it's a relatively recent change that it's off by default. I wouldn't bet my house on defaults set by MS.

Copilot will use your own privileges to search your own information. If it's able to find stuff like that, it's been filed incorrectly, and all that's happened is that it's easier to find because something else is doing all the legwork. So it's basically removing the obscurity that has otherwise provided security.

You're absolutely right and when people talk to me about the likes of Copilot I just have to remind them that they need to be very, very confident that their house is in order before they let an AI run rampant within it. Heck, tenant-search is a good place to start. Chuck some words into your Sharepoint search, then adjust the scope to tenant-wide and see what you can find!!

As for third party AI tools for meeting notes etc - agree with the earlier commenters, you need to understand what the tool is, and isn't, doing with its access to your stuff. Letting an AI take meeting notes seems to be in hot demand, because people hate taking their own minutes. I see it as laziness personally. I also note the observations from this GP who experimented with AI for taking practice notes; without the extra time to consider the meeting, their memory of consultations suffered. This leads to time lost down track, or a more 'surface' recollection rather than genuine memory.