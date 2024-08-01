Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developers1st Domains has a new website! - yes really!
net24lm

22 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Voyager / 1st Domains

#315632 1-Aug-2024 11:24
Send private message

Hi All

 

It's been a long time coming but yesterday we launched our new website for 1st Domains. You'll no longer be time warped back to 2010 upon visiting the website and we think the new site is more fitting for New Zealand's largest owned and operated domain registrar. 

 

I'm announcing it here, as it has been mentioned in the past that the website did not inspire confidence with new customers unfamiliar with the 1st Domains brand and customer service. The new website talks about all the included features like Cloudflare protected DNS, email forwarding and URL forwarding that you can pay extra for with other Registrars.

 

At this stage we've just refreshed the brochure type sales pages. The shopping cart experience and the back-end domain management interface is still the same, but we will look to address that in the future. We're just working on bringing out some new features in the next few months first to update our offering.

 

Check it out at https://1stdomains.nz and let me know what you think!

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Jiriteach
1114 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266934 1-Aug-2024 11:39
Send private message

Woah! Awesome :) It has been some time coming. Good work on the new release :)




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
allan
2031 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266939 1-Aug-2024 11:47
Send private message

Looking good on my phone

jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3266945 1-Aug-2024 11:57
Send private message

Looks fine but I didn't see much wrong with the old site to be honest. Maybe I'm old fashioned...😐



amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266955 1-Aug-2024 12:06
Send private message

I assume you use the same web developers as your parent company? You're both still trying to load the Polyfill JS library, which was recently infected with malware. Luckily for you, that domain is offline right now, otherwise you'd be distributing malware to your visitors. And yes, I also reported this to the Voyager support team who assured me my feedback had been relayed to the web developer, but still no action on their part either.

 

 

https://blog.qualys.com/vulnerabilities-threat-research/2024/06/28/polyfill-io-supply-chain-attack

 

 

net24lm

22 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Voyager / 1st Domains

  #3266956 1-Aug-2024 12:07
Send private message

jrdobbs:

 

Looks fine but I didn't see much wrong with the old site to be honest. Maybe I'm old fashioned...😐

 

 

Actually, you're not that old fashioned!

 

In our surveys about 50% of our customers said don't touch a thing, they love the old interface and another 50% said get with the times and update your website. It just reinforces that you're never going to please everyone!

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78977 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266960 1-Aug-2024 12:22
Send private message

amanzi:

 

I assume you use the same web developers as your parent company? You're both still trying to load the Polyfill JS library, which was recently infected with malware. Luckily for you, that domain is offline right now, otherwise you'd be distributing malware to your visitors. And yes, I also reported this to the Voyager support team who assured me my feedback had been relayed to the web developer, but still no action on their part either.

 

 

https://blog.qualys.com/vulnerabilities-threat-research/2024/06/28/polyfill-io-supply-chain-attack

 

 

This is something that needs immediate attention.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

net24lm

22 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Voyager / 1st Domains

  #3266961 1-Aug-2024 12:23
Send private message

amanzi:

 

I assume you use the same web developers as your parent company? You're both still trying to load the Polyfill JS library, which was recently infected with malware. Luckily for you, that domain is offline right now, otherwise you'd be distributing malware to your visitors. And yes, I also reported this to the Voyager support team who assured me my feedback had been relayed to the web developer, but still no action on their part either.

 

 

https://blog.qualys.com/vulnerabilities-threat-research/2024/06/28/polyfill-io-supply-chain-attack

 

 

Yikes! Thank you for raising it again here. I've alerted our designer to this, and will ensure it's followed up and removed.

 

Apologies, not sure why your original report was not acted upon.

 

 



amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266972 1-Aug-2024 12:42
Send private message

net24lm:

 

Yikes! Thank you for raising it again here. I've alerted our designer to this, and will ensure it's followed up and removed.

 

Apologies, not sure why your original report was not acted upon.

 

 

I don't want to do your developer's work, but I'm assuming it's because you're including this NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@statuspage/status-widget It was updated a month ago with new instructions that don't include the polyfill-io domain.

 

I had a second complaint to Voyager which I'll raise to you too - the only way to get the Voyager status page is to click on the statuspage widget. I couldn't find a direct link to "https://status.voyager.nz" anywhere on the Voyager website, nor on your website. A couple of weeks back, there was a Cloudflare outage and I wanted to find out if Voyager were reporting any issues on their status page. I could not find a link to the status page anywhere, and ironically, the statuspage widget was broken and wasn't showing on the page because of the Cloudflare outage.

 

Having a regular link to the status page would be much better than relying on a fragile, 3rd party, JavaScript widget to get the link!

 

Thanks.

amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266973 1-Aug-2024 12:44
Send private message

To be clear, this widget is the only way to get to the status page. And this widget might not display on the page if there's an outage...

 

net24lm

22 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Voyager / 1st Domains

  #3266984 1-Aug-2024 12:58
Send private message

amanzi:

 

net24lm:

 

Yikes! Thank you for raising it again here. I've alerted our designer to this, and will ensure it's followed up and removed.

 

Apologies, not sure why your original report was not acted upon.

 

 

I don't want to do your developer's work, but I'm assuming it's because you're including this NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@statuspage/status-widget It was updated a month ago with new instructions that don't include the polyfill-io domain.

 

I had a second complaint to Voyager which I'll raise to you too - the only way to get the Voyager status page is to click on the statuspage widget. I couldn't find a direct link to "https://status.voyager.nz" anywhere on the Voyager website, nor on your website. A couple of weeks back, there was a Cloudflare outage and I wanted to find out if Voyager were reporting any issues on their status page. I could not find a link to the status page anywhere, and ironically, the statuspage widget was broken and wasn't showing on the page because of the Cloudflare outage.

 

Having a regular link to the status page would be much better than relying on a fragile, 3rd party, JavaScript widget to get the link!

 

Thanks.

 

 

Thanks again @amanzi!

 

I will suggest we add a static service status link into the footer of the websites. Good suggestion!

networkn
Networkn
32178 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3267842 3-Aug-2024 13:42
Send private message

The single best thing we could have is the ability to renew a domain without logging in. Even if that was just done by applying and allowing it to be done by specific IP addresses, or with a single specific username and password, so as to protect your payment gateway.

 

 

 

 

timmmay
20415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3267843 3-Aug-2024 14:00
Send private message

I happened to be there this morning and did a double take because the front page looked different, much better. The back end looks the same, like you say.

net24lm

22 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Voyager / 1st Domains

  #3268332 5-Aug-2024 13:37
Send private message

net24lm:

 

amanzi:

 

I assume you use the same web developers as your parent company? You're both still trying to load the Polyfill JS library, which was recently infected with malware. Luckily for you, that domain is offline right now, otherwise you'd be distributing malware to your visitors. And yes, I also reported this to the Voyager support team who assured me my feedback had been relayed to the web developer, but still no action on their part either.

 

 

https://blog.qualys.com/vulnerabilities-threat-research/2024/06/28/polyfill-io-supply-chain-attack

 

 

Yikes! Thank you for raising it again here. I've alerted our designer to this, and will ensure it's followed up and removed.

 

Apologies, not sure why your original report was not acted upon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for reporting this. I've had it confirmed that it has been removed from both Voyager and 1st Domains websites now. It was related to service status widget on both of those websites.

 

 

amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268336 5-Aug-2024 13:50
Send private message

I still don't understand why you insist on using a third-party JavaScript widget to provide the only link to get to the status page? Why not just include a static hyperlink to the status page as well as the widget? If the widget breaks or can't be displayed (e.g. JavaScript turned off), there's no other way to find the status page.

coffeebaron
6195 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268447 5-Aug-2024 21:53
Send private message

amanzi:

 

I still don't understand why you insist on using a third-party JavaScript widget to provide the only link to get to the status page? Why not just include a static hyperlink to the status page as well as the widget? If the widget breaks or can't be displayed (e.g. JavaScript turned off), there's no other way to find the status page.

 

 

Do you mean a link to this page

 

https://status.voyager.nz

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright