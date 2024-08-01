Hi All

It's been a long time coming but yesterday we launched our new website for 1st Domains. You'll no longer be time warped back to 2010 upon visiting the website and we think the new site is more fitting for New Zealand's largest owned and operated domain registrar.

I'm announcing it here, as it has been mentioned in the past that the website did not inspire confidence with new customers unfamiliar with the 1st Domains brand and customer service. The new website talks about all the included features like Cloudflare protected DNS, email forwarding and URL forwarding that you can pay extra for with other Registrars.

At this stage we've just refreshed the brochure type sales pages. The shopping cart experience and the back-end domain management interface is still the same, but we will look to address that in the future. We're just working on bringing out some new features in the next few months first to update our offering.

Check it out at https://1stdomains.nz and let me know what you think!