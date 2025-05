Yep I use Cloudflare across everything.

A good one is https://promods.net - most is served from Cloudflare R2 and the rest is pretty-much cached:

We can do upwards of 120TB of traffic in a month for quite little in CDN costs (around $40US per month). The site itself is very quick here in New Zealand despite the servers being hosted in Germany and France.

Without Cloudflare, we would have to have way more server infrastructure than we currently have costing us way more in the process.

I also use Cloudflare Free across everything I personally host. Another is https://thecheese.co.nz where Cloudflare even is used for the radio stream, on the free plan also. Cloudflare Zero Trust Tunnels are also great for protecting servers.

As you likely know, Geekzone also uses Cloudflare.

So, yes, I recommend it even for the free plan. It adds quite a bit of protection to your sites and a CDN also. With some tweaks to the caching rules you can have images etc fully cached by Cloudflare and have them hitting your server for just non static content. It's a great platform.