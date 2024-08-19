Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PHPMailer - still the go to?
#315814 19-Aug-2024 09:07
Hello.

 

Looking at a basic HTML contact us form, and need server-side functionality to send the email to me. 

 

Is PHPMailer still the go to in 2024, or has new secure functionality via JS or something been created?

 

Thoughts please, cheers




SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3273366 19-Aug-2024 09:18
These days, people tend to use API-based e-mail sending services such as SMTP2Go.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
  #3273376 19-Aug-2024 09:42
Contact-us forms are also very likely to get spammed. Ensure it has Captcha on it too.

 

Cloudflare + Cloudflare Turnstile (free) along with just using Wordpress + something like Contact Form 7 as well as the Simple Turnstile plugin isn't a bad mix.




SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3273379 19-Aug-2024 09:48
michaelmurfy:

 

Contact-us forms are also very likely to get spammed. Ensure it has Captcha on it too.

 

 

Seconded. The very first e-mail I received via my contact page on my obscure little Website was presumably from a bot trying to post links on the site. I threw together a quick maths-based challenge and haven't had any since (a proper captcha should be better).



Shindig

  #3273405 19-Aug-2024 11:33
Thank you. I have implemented a CF turnstile. I will check out SMTP2GO.

 

Thanks for the suggestions.




