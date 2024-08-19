Hello.
Looking at a basic HTML contact us form, and need server-side functionality to send the email to me.
Is PHPMailer still the go to in 2024, or has new secure functionality via JS or something been created?
Thoughts please, cheers
Hello.
Looking at a basic HTML contact us form, and need server-side functionality to send the email to me.
Is PHPMailer still the go to in 2024, or has new secure functionality via JS or something been created?
Thoughts please, cheers
The little things make the biggest difference.
Contact-us forms are also very likely to get spammed. Ensure it has Captcha on it too.
Cloudflare + Cloudflare Turnstile (free) along with just using Wordpress + something like Contact Form 7 as well as the Simple Turnstile plugin isn't a bad mix.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
michaelmurfy:
Contact-us forms are also very likely to get spammed. Ensure it has Captcha on it too.
Seconded. The very first e-mail I received via my contact page on my obscure little Website was presumably from a bot trying to post links on the site. I threw together a quick maths-based challenge and haven't had any since (a proper captcha should be better).
Thank you. I have implemented a CF turnstile. I will check out SMTP2GO.
Thanks for the suggestions.
The little things make the biggest difference.