In getting a job, flexibility is key.



I want to get a job at Singapore's "Bubble Planet."



But I work for those willing to hire me, on whatever pays the bills, moving to wherever the job is.



After working at a job for a year, making the boss happy, I ask for training in a career path that's a bit closer to what I want to pursue.



You may want to buy him these books



“What Color is Your Parachute?” by Richard N. Bolles - This classic career guide covers everything from CV's to finding your ideal career path.



“The Up Side of Down: Why Failing Well Is the Key to Success” by Megan McArdle - This book emphasizes the importance of learning from failures and how to turn setbacks into opportunities.



not just for women



“Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead” by Sheryl Sandberg - Although focused on women, this book offers valuable insights into overcoming professional challenges and advancing in your career.