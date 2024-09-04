Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersAfter Ubuntu apt update all WP sites show apache default page - looking for help
martyyn

1960 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#315983 4-Sep-2024 23:03
Send private message

I have a Vultr server with Ubuntu20.02, PHP8.x, MDB, EasyEngine v4.7 and a dozen or so Wordpress sites on it.

 

This afternoon I ran the monthly apt update, apt dist-upgrade commands I run every month. Never had a problem in the ten years or so I've been doing this.

 

But this time all hell has broken loose and I can't for the life of me work out what's going on.

 

The updates worked as normal, no warnings or errors, just the usual "do you want to keep the existing files" once or twice.

 

I ran all this in SSH, exited SSH and then restarted the server from Vultr as I always do. The server restarted with no problems at all. But then I started to get Uptime Robot notices of the sites being down. All of them.

 

I updated EE to 4.7.3 and all the sites came back up except for one, it kept giving me an SSL error. So I created a new server with the backup from a few days ago and eventually got that site up after many issues with EE4 and Letsencrypt SSL's. I eventually deleted it and renewed it with a --force command.

 

I thought all was well, so I restarted the original server just as a final "reset" this evening and the same thing has happened, all the sites are down and they are all now showing the Apache 2 default page.

 

I use nginx, not apache, so can I assume the apt updates have installed it ?

 

I'm really at a loss here and would appreciate any help, I'm happy to pay for it as well.

 

[e] typos, I'm tired !

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
danfaulknor
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3279095 4-Sep-2024 23:05
Send private message

Did you want this looked at tonight? Happy to jump in for a nosy.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
networkn
Networkn
32233 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279097 4-Sep-2024 23:09
Send private message

That sounds horrible, sorry to hear of your troubles. Is it an option to restore everything back to pre-update state to get the monkey off your back for now, whilst you work out what went wrong? It's likely a problem more than you are experiencing and may have a fix already published?

martyyn

1960 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3279098 4-Sep-2024 23:17
Send private message

@danfaulknor, I'll PM you.

 

@networkn, I've got two backups which I've created new Vultr instances from. I'm now in the middle of updating DNS for all of them to see if I can get them up from the newest backup. I've also got a backup of the server once I thought I had it all working, and I'm doing the same with that.

 

 



amanzi
Amanzi
1281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279099 4-Sep-2024 23:25
Send private message

Sounds like your Nginx config has gone haywire and is pointing your sites to "/var/www/html/index.html". The apt updates almost certainly haven't installed Apache, you probably had that default page on your server since it was deployed but never noticed it before.

 

If you run "sudo nginx -T" on your server, it will output the running Nginx config. Have a browse through that and see if it looks right (it probably doesn't).

 

Then start troubleshooting with your main nginx config which is probably "/etc/nginx/nginx.conf", and then look at the config files that it's including and work from there. Perhaps one of the updates has reverted the config back to default and it's no longer including your website config files. I have no idea how EasyEngine works but I'm guessing it inserts config files into the Nginx configuration by either placing them in the "/etc/nginx/conf.d/" directory, or perhaps adding a line in the Nginx config to "include" the directory where EE keeps its config files.

 

Good luck!

 

 

danfaulknor
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3279101 4-Sep-2024 23:46
Send private message

Looks like Apache was installed but somehow got started up as part of the reboot for these updates. It's been installed for months, through many reboots, so not 100% sure why today was different - maybe it got re-enabled during updates.

 

EasyEngine runs in Docker (a set of containers per site) and the nginx reverse proxy container failed to start when Apache got in first during boot and took over 80/443.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

martyyn

1960 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3279102 4-Sep-2024 23:52
Send private message

I genuinely can't express how grateful to Dan I am for his help. I got sidetracked thinking the issue was something else but a clear head had it sorted in minutes.

 

Thank you Dan.

 

I'm not touching anything until tomorrow morning now !

 

 

Dynamic
3830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279121 5-Sep-2024 07:06
Send private message

Not all heroes wear capes!




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright