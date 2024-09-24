My "go to guy" cant fit me in until the New Year and I was hoping to have something in a couple of weeks if possible.

My client has a couple of images, some hand drawings and some previous work as a starting point.

We're not looking for a complete marketing refresh just for someone to take these ideas and create a logo for use on the website, stationery and signage. Anyone he's approached has wanted him to spend $$$$'s on a full review, redesign, remarketing nightmare.

I'm not looking for any favours, I want to pay market rates for a full set of logos. I just don't have enough of this kind of work to have a supplier interested in me as a client and I'd prefer someone NZ based over any cheap internet based option ;)