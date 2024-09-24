Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone do logo design ?
martyyn

1945 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#316195 24-Sep-2024 13:46
My "go to guy" cant fit me in until the New Year and I was hoping to have something in a couple of weeks if possible.

 

My client has a couple of images, some hand drawings and some previous work as a starting point.

 

We're not looking for a complete marketing refresh just for someone to take these ideas and create a logo for use on the website, stationery and signage. Anyone he's approached has wanted him to spend $$$$'s on a full review, redesign, remarketing nightmare.

 

I'm not looking for any favours, I want to pay market rates for a full set of logos. I just don't have enough of this kind of work to have a supplier interested in me as a client and I'd prefer someone NZ based over any cheap internet based option ;)

 

 

ascroft
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3285824 24-Sep-2024 14:33
Have a chat with Mr GPT?

 

Don't see any harm in the being your next step.




common sense is not very common

 
 
 
 

martyyn

1945 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3285827 24-Sep-2024 14:45
I've tried that before and was not impressed.

 

I'd rather talk to a person and pay an appropriate amount of money to have it done properly.

networkn
Networkn
32064 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285838 24-Sep-2024 15:55
Fiverr.com 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285839 24-Sep-2024 16:06
While you could get something on Fiverr as suggested, you will eventually find problems with responsiveness, asset updates, etc.

 

Where are you located @martyyn?




martyyn

1945 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3285842 24-Sep-2024 16:11
freitasm:

 

While you could get something on Fiverr as suggested, you will eventually find problems with responsiveness, asset updates, etc.

 

Where are you located @martyyn?

 

 

I'm in Kapiti @freitasm.

 

I've done the cheap and cheerful like Fiverr and even bought something on Vistaprint once or twice, but the logos are generic and typically not great when resized or used for anything other than the web.

 

The best result I've ever had was paying a professional for their time and expertise. I think we paid for 5/6 hours and the whole process and result was perfect.

 

Am I that old that I want to pay someone rather than go the cheap route ?

 

 

jaxattack
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3285843 24-Sep-2024 16:14
Hi mate, I'm not a regular here but my brother in law is and has sent me this link – I run a small Auckland-based design studio, happy to have a chat if you flick me a PM – will provide my website etc privately.

johno1234
2537 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285844 24-Sep-2024 16:14
I've found chatGPT does the hard stuff (image) well but is inexplicably hopeless at the easy stuff (include some text on the image). Ask it to create a picture with a sign on it that says "XYZ" it will get the XYZ part wrong.

 

 

