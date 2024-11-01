Hi There

I am reviewing our outbound email approach.

At the moment we are using a combination of sendmail (from the web server), AWS SES, Brevo (formally Send in Blue), Mailchimp.

I have scene a couple of recommendations for smtp2go.

Doing it yourself, from your own servers, is not a good option too much work, you really need to pay someone to manage your outbound email.

AWS seams to be the go to me, messages are about 10cents per thousand, where as the others are closer to $1 per thousand.

Any opinions welcome

Cheers