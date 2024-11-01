Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Outbound SMTP server
maffey

#317637 1-Nov-2024 07:26
Hi There

 

I am reviewing our outbound email approach.

 

At the moment we are using a combination of sendmail (from the web server), AWS SES, Brevo (formally Send in Blue), Mailchimp.

 

I have scene a couple of recommendations for smtp2go.

 

Doing it yourself, from your own servers, is not a good option too much work, you really need to pay someone to manage your outbound email.

 

AWS seams to be the go to me, messages are about 10cents per thousand, where as the others are closer to $1 per thousand.

 

Any opinions welcome

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Dynamic
  #3303966 1-Nov-2024 07:29
We use SMTP2GO extensively for business clients, but it's all low volume stuff.  We can highly recommend it for that.  I don't have any close association with high volume mailing lists.




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Dulouz
  #3303969 1-Nov-2024 08:02
Another vote for SMTP2GO! - well priced, has been rock solid and no issues with delivery (touch wood) - was previously using SendGrid which was dreadful.  




Amanon

nztim
  #3303975 1-Nov-2024 08:31
Office 365 with an authenticated SMTP using an Exchange Online P1 license, with DMARC and DKIM requirements these days I found anything else not reliable

 

yes, it costs but yes it works without fail

 

The only gotcha is the sender needs to be able to support STARTTLS on port 587

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3303979 1-Nov-2024 08:46
maffey:

 

AWS seams to be the go to me, messages are about 10cents per thousand, where as the others are closer to $1 per thousand.

 

 

I have a couple of SMTP-related products and have tested a lot of services, some of which have been downright terrible. I am currently recommending three providers to users, SMTP2Go, Aha Send and Interserver. These services all perform well and have responsive support.

 

I've got a brief summary here: https://www.inveigle.net/recommended-smtp-providers

 

I host my own outgoing mail server, but I am presently using Interserver for e-mail from my Webserver (contact page and mailing lists).

idler
  #3303983 1-Nov-2024 08:47
SMTP2GO is good for low volume stuff and it's good to support local businesses.

Linux
  #3303992 1-Nov-2024 09:17
smtp2go

CamH
  #3304000 1-Nov-2024 09:55
Another +1 here for SMTP2Go, we use it for everything from client printers to website transactional emails and send about 10k messages a month. Never had a single issue.







maffey

  #3304006 1-Nov-2024 10:30
Wow this group is magnificent, thanks for your help, I will look into smtp2go.

 

 

 

 

BlakJak
  #3304073 1-Nov-2024 12:22
Just want to note that SMX offer an outbound mail relay service option that could work as well. Auckland based company.




No signature to see here, move along...

muppet
  #3304418 2-Nov-2024 19:01
I tend to try and find/use open relays.  There's heaps of them, they're free PLUS they offer plausible deniability.

 

There's not a much better feeling than knowing you just sent out 20,000+ "Business" emails, it didn't cost you a cent and that you don't even have to worry about the bouncebacks because you borrowed someone else's email for the Envelope From address!

 

Sorry Po-Po, not this time!




Audiophiles are such twits! They buy such pointless stuff: Gold plated cables, $2000 power cords. Idiots.

 

OOOHHHH HYPERFIBRE!

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3304465 2-Nov-2024 19:16
muppet:

 

There's not a much better feeling than knowing you just sent out 20,000+ "Business" emails, it didn't cost you a cent and that you don't even have to worry about the bouncebacks because you borrowed someone else's email for the Envelope From address!

 

 

I've heard if you make the subject of your business e-mails something like "Invoice attached" and rename your script invoice.pdf.exe, you can reach even more people by harnessing the power of the interweb.

 

But I wouldn't know about such things* :)

 

 

 

*Unfortunately, I do... I know my own software has been distributed with malware at least once (and likely many more times I don't know about)

