Changing DNS nameservers
amanzi

#317673 4-Nov-2024 21:40
I am managing a domain name that has a .org TLD on Crazydomains - let's call it "example.org". There was some weird account-level issues with it because it was migrated from Freeparking and so I had to put in a request to get Crazydomains to update the nameservers from Freeparking to their own servers, i.e. ns1.crazydomains.com and ns2.crazydomains.com (even though DNS management was already being done through Crazydomains - all a bit odd).

 

The nameservers were changed this afternoon, and I can see the changes are slowly propagating around the internet - I'm using dnschecker.org and whatsmydns.net to keep track of this, along with running dig queries against various servers. Also, if I do a whois on the domain, I can see that the nameservers have been updated to the new ones.

 

But what's confusing me is that running a dig query against Crazydomains' own DNS servers still shows the old name servers, i.e. "dig example.org @ns1.crazydomains.com NS". I would have expected that the Crazydomains DNS servers would have been the first to know about the updates since they are the ones that have been changed to. Or perhaps the old Freeparking servers would know that they are no longer the authoritive source, but running: "dig example.org @ns.freeparking.co.nz NS", shows that Freeparking still doesn't know about the change.

 

It's been around 4 hours since the change, and the TTL on the SOA and NS records are set to 3600. Surely by now either Crazydomains or Freeparking (but preferably both of them) would know about the change? This sounds like a bug/issue with them, or am I just being impatient? It's not actually causing any issues - services are all still up and operating, but I'm struggling to understand what's going on. Anyone got any ideas?

timmmay
  #3305428 5-Nov-2024 07:13
Has it all changed yet? DNS uses a cache, rather than propagation, so you're waiting for cache expiry and refresh, but it's often called propagation for some reason.

 
 
 
 

amanzi

  #3305429 5-Nov-2024 07:29
Still no change from last night. Freeparking and Crazydomains are not reflecting the change yet. Cloudflare, Google, and Quad9 also don't know about the change yet. https://dnschecker.org is only showing 3 out of the 30 servers having the correct records, but the official WHOIS record is showing the correct nameservers.

 

And yes - I hear you about the term "propagate"! The TTL for the SOA and NS records are set to 3600, so in an ideal situation these changes should be reflected around the internet within an hour, or up to a few hours to account for layers of caching. Feels like something is broken here.

 

 

timmmay
  #3305431 5-Nov-2024 07:35
Suggest you talk to crazy domains support.



amanzi

  #3305658 5-Nov-2024 18:31
timmmay: Suggest you talk to crazy domains support.

 

I've got in touch with them again (3rd or 4th time now) and they finally agreed to escalate the issue.

 

It was super frustrating trying to convince the support person that this is an issue and that waiting another 2 to 4 hours isn't going to magically solve the issue.

 

I will definitely be moving this domain off Crazydomains once this is all fixed. I would have done it already but I don't want to further complicate things.

