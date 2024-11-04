I am managing a domain name that has a .org TLD on Crazydomains - let's call it "example.org". There was some weird account-level issues with it because it was migrated from Freeparking and so I had to put in a request to get Crazydomains to update the nameservers from Freeparking to their own servers, i.e. ns1.crazydomains.com and ns2.crazydomains.com (even though DNS management was already being done through Crazydomains - all a bit odd).

The nameservers were changed this afternoon, and I can see the changes are slowly propagating around the internet - I'm using dnschecker.org and whatsmydns.net to keep track of this, along with running dig queries against various servers. Also, if I do a whois on the domain, I can see that the nameservers have been updated to the new ones.

But what's confusing me is that running a dig query against Crazydomains' own DNS servers still shows the old name servers, i.e. "dig example.org @ns1.crazydomains.com NS". I would have expected that the Crazydomains DNS servers would have been the first to know about the updates since they are the ones that have been changed to. Or perhaps the old Freeparking servers would know that they are no longer the authoritive source, but running: "dig example.org @ns.freeparking.co.nz NS", shows that Freeparking still doesn't know about the change.

It's been around 4 hours since the change, and the TTL on the SOA and NS records are set to 3600. Surely by now either Crazydomains or Freeparking (but preferably both of them) would know about the change? This sounds like a bug/issue with them, or am I just being impatient? It's not actually causing any issues - services are all still up and operating, but I'm struggling to understand what's going on. Anyone got any ideas?