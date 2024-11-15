Hey guys,

I'm currently working with a customer who is using (free) CloudFlare as their DNS host.

However, I'm seeing some really weird DNS replication issues on their domain.

Yesterday morning, we changed the name servers from the existing pair of CF servers to another pair of CF servers as advised by the CF control panel, because the domain was not using the 'assigned' DNS servers.

Once we did this the CF control panel was happy and basically said everything was validated and good.

So we added a new TXT DNS record, which duly replicated globally (albeit a little more sluggishly than I was expecting - a few hours to complete)

However, late yesterday afternoon, there were issues with email sending and I discovered that a bunch of DNS records were no longer being replicated globally and things were looking pretty bad.

I left it overnight to see if it would settle, but things are actually looking worse this morning and it seems that as the day goes on we are actually LOSING replication of records and they are disappearing from servers globally!

I am currently in the process of migrating DNS hosting to another provider, but this whole incident is just weird.

I don't have any prior experience with using CloudFlare, but have you guys seen anything similar to this in the past?

Sam.