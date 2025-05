Maybe just anecdotal, but recently I've seen local businesses register .com domains like businessnz.com, instead of like business.co.nz or business.nz

Maybe they don't do it because of cost, idk, but why is .co.nz so expensive to register and renew?

Like the cheapest I can find is Porkbun at ~$28 NZD, more commonly seen at $33-35 with local companies.

You can get .com for ~$17 NZD at cloudflare (also please cloudflare add .co.nz support), .com.au ~$23, .co.uk ~$5