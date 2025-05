Not Googled a lot yet but seen a couple of posts that have me scratching my head...

What defines a managed device ?

We have an AD environment with 90% of devices managed by Intune. Obviously those Intune devices are managed, but would you class the standard AD joined systems as managed as well.....

I ask as I'm looking at making some changes for security and one of the items is to restrict access to "managed devices only"........

To my mind, AD joined systems are managed to a degree as well.