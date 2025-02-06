getontoit99

>>>>> SERVER LICENSING QUESTIONS ADDED <<<<<

Hi All.

This 11 year-old HP ProLiant ML310e server runs Windows Server 2012r2 and provides network drives for 12 users in a small business.

Hardware RAID 1 provides a 465GB system drive, of which 110GB is in user files. A second RAID 1 drive with non-HP disks provides 2TB for Windows File History backups from 12 PCs.

8GB RAM is installed. One PSU is present with a bay available for a 2nd.

Windows Server Backup runs daily to external hard drives and there are daily backups to iDrive.

The only other application or service of note is Unifi Controller 6.0.28 for two AP’s. UniFi’s Mongo DB is actually the biggest user of RAM on the system. Stopping the UniFi service brings memory use from 7.8GB to 5.6GB. CPU and network utilisation are negligible.



The server is getting old, though 100%-reliable. OS support (fixes and updates) ended in October 2023!

Option 1 - Upgrading to Windows Server 2016 Essentials

This seems to be the most straightforward way to get two more years of updates and security fixes. Later versions are not supported on this h/w.

But, which license do I need ? If it's Windows Server Essentials 2016 Open License, that's $786 excl GST. Windows Server 2016 Essentials Open Value Subscription is priced at $521. What's the difference?

Option 1 is a “low touch” solution which doesn’t replace the hardware. I’ll probably add 8GB of RAM and maybe a 2nd PSU.





Option 2 - Synology DiskStation DS423+ 4-Bay NAS

With a RAM upgrade and two 4TB HDD’s or maybe SSD’s. Run the UniFi server in a VM on the NAS.

Comments and guidance, please😊.

Yes, I’ve heard of Linux…

Thanks, Scott