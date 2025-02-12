Adoption is low because using OAuth2 with e-mail is a terrible idea. OAuth2 is an authorisation protocol, not an authentication protocol. Google and Microsoft are pushing it because it gives them control over what software you can use on their platforms.

Aaroona: I believe the IMAP standard actually has an AUTH=External option, and I've seen auth=xoauth2, which suggests it might even be possible, but I've seen no actual implementation of it. And there is unknown support from clients (presumably none, beyond Microsoft's proprietary connections).

There are two SASL AUTH options for SMTP and IMAP, XOAUTH2 and OATHBEARER. Using these requires an OAuth2 token and that's where everything falls to pieces. There is no token exchange mechanism defined within SMTP or IMAP, so in order to obtain a token (and refresh token), you must use HTTPS. Adding a dependency on another protocol introduces a potential point of failure. If you receive an authentication error at the client end (with a GUI), the user can go in and fix it, but if your SMTP server relays via another that requires OAuth2 authentication, then it may go unnoticed.

Assuming you already have a token and refresh token, it's not much different from a normal password, with the exception that you must refresh the token (using HTTPS) when it expires. This leads to another problem... the refresh token also expires and it doesn't tell you when. Even if you know this (from the provider documentation), your e-mail software would need to ensure it keeps tokens alive, otherwise your e-mail again stops flowing. If, for example, you want to use a command line tool (that isn't running constantly in the background) to send a notification e-mail in response to some event, don't count on it working, period.

Beyond that, how OAuth2 is managed by each provider varies significantly. Applications need to be registered within each platform, either by the user or the developers. The provider may also limit API access based on the client ID or simply decide they do not like the software and block access. At least one provider invalidates tokens when you change your password, so a seemingly innocent (and security conscious) act could have unexpected consequences for e-mail delivery.

Over the years I've had many people ask about implementing OAuth2 in CMail. CMail is written in C and there was no suitably licensed OAuth2 implementation for C-based applications. C++ yes, but not C. I finally decided to try and tackle the issue myself, but it's proven to be a difficult task.

I published a version of CMail that implemented support for native 'apps', as that is the only type of access I can test with a free GMail account. In theory, with the right settings, it would work with Microsoft as well, but despite all the requests I have had over the years to implement OAuth2, in the seven months since publishing that build, I've had zero users give any feedback on the implementation or offer to assist with testing other 'app' types.

Almost every post on Reddit regarding sending e-mail recommends simply setting up an account with SMTP2Go instead of trying to tackle OAuth2. So, I think it's fair to say people don't really want it and it's not worth the hassle.