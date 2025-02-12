I'm aware that these protocols are very old, but they are two of the most used protocols (well, certainly SMTP is) on the planet I would say. Yet, it seems that the authentication for these services have not moved with the times.
Webmail clients now use oauth, allowing for 2FA/MFA options to be used. Microsoft have implemented oauth flows for all of their services - using outlook, Mac Mail and the iOS mail apps, you are redirected to their oauth flow to sign in.
Yet all other mail providers haven't even touched it. Zoho still allow username/password combo to sign in (not even using app passwords).
I believe the IMAP standard actually has an AUTH=External option, and I've seen auth=xoauth2, which suggests it might even be possible, but I've seen no actual implementation of it. And there is unknown support from clients (presumably none, beyond Microsoft's proprietary connections).
Email isn't secure at the best of times, but it seems that only putting 2FA on the web interface while allowing username/password combos on all other services like IMAP/CardDav/CalDav/SMTP, it's barely worth having, if you can just bypass the need for it?