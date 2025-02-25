bigalcupachinozal:

Son is 18 years old and finished school last year, got restricted and ready to work. But recession means school-leaver entry-level jobs now require 3 to 5 years experience. So further education seems to be the path. But the choices are vast and confusing.
He enjoyed AS Computer Studies and specifically coding.
He has been doing Python via www.coursera.org which he is enjoying while looking for work. More for personal enjoyment.
He really likes the Full Stack Developer course offered by The Learning People (https://www.learningpeople.com/au/career-paths/full-stack-software-developer/) but bad reviews have me concerned.
He seems keen for online learning meaning he can go hard while not working but still find work.
He is visiting Whitecliffe tomorrow which is on campus but likely has to wait for next year to start their 2 year Software Developer Stream.
Seeking any advise on good training providers, internships (unpaid or paid), courses suited to real world job market demand and related to coding.
I am encouraging him to do a doctorate in "how to turn off the overlord AI" but he says that is a bit more than he wants to tackle right now.
I would love to have got someone at the likes of Datacom on the phone to explore what folk such as them want and value in entry level candidates.
Any insight or advice appreciated.
PS South Auckland based