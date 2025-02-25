bigalcupachinozal: Son is 18 years old and finished school last year, got restricted and ready to work. But recession means school-leaver entry-level jobs now require 3 to 5 years experience. So further education seems to be the path. But the choices are vast and confusing.



He enjoyed AS Computer Studies and specifically coding.

He has been doing Python via www.coursera.org which he is enjoying while looking for work. More for personal enjoyment.

Fantastic! Coursera Plus is a great value subscription to invest in, I do lots of courses as well via Coursera myself for fun.

"He really likes the Full Stack Developer course offered by The Learning People (https://www.learningpeople.com/au/career-paths/full-stack-software-developer/) but bad reviews have me concerned. "

Yes, I agree, enrolling with them would be even worse than going to a polytechnic, it's basically bootcamp level trash.

"He is visiting Whitecliffe tomorrow which is on campus but likely has to wait for next year to start their 2 year Software Developer Stream. "

No, don't go to Whitecliffe for CS. And don't do a two year diploma, as only one year more and you can get yourself a degree instead! Far more valuable.

Your son's priority should be to go to UoA for Computer Science:

https://www.calendar.auckland.ac.nz/en/courses/faculty-of-science/computer-science.html

https://www.calendar.auckland.ac.nz/en/progreg/regulations-science/bsc.html

https://www.auckland.ac.nz/en/study/study-options/find-a-study-option/bachelor-of-science-bsc.html

https://www.auckland.ac.nz/en/study/study-options/find-a-study-option/computer-science.html

Next best option would be CS at AUT, but I don't really see the point, when AUT is only very slightly cheaper and slightly easier to get in. Why settle for distant second best when you could go to the best instead?

Next next best would be to go to MIT (as I noted you live in South Auckland), it truly is a very distant third place behind UoA (and MIT is even far behind 2nd place AUT).

https://www.manukau.ac.nz/programme/bachelor-of-digital-technologies-level-7-with-majors-in-networking-or-software-and-web-development/

But it is very convenient for you vs going into the CBD each day for UoA.

A little distance behind 3rd place, would be 4th placed Open Polytechnic:

https://www.openpolytechnic.ac.nz/qualifications-and-courses/op7091-bachelor-of-information-technology/

That then is the complete list of your Top 4 options to consider. (I guess I could throw in Unitec is #5, but why go all the way across town to Unitec when UoA/AUT/MIT are more convenient??)