ANglEAUT: Ragnor: Broadcom are hellbent on running it into the ground. I'd like to know what industry insiders say about this acquisition & price hike. If they bought it to drive it into the ground, what is their end game? Did they buy it for the networking side of things and killing off the virtualisation side as it's not their core business?

They bought it to extract as much value from it as they could. They've on public record I believe saying they don't care about any VMWare users apart from their top 500. Their plan, quite clearly, is to jack up the prices for everyone, knowing that they can extract a huge amount of fees/value from those big players who have a massive dependance on VMWare. It'll take them 3-5 years to migrate way from VMWare, but by then Broadcom don't care because they've squeezed all the profit they can from it.

It's a shame, because it ruins the product completely, but as a "make a lot of money quickly" strategy, you really can't fault it.

They bought it as a money tree and they are currently shaking the utter shi...sticks out of it and will continue to do so until the tree is dead.