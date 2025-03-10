Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vmotion license reqd ?

#318975 10-Mar-2025 16:16
Looking at this, it appears vMotion is included with all versions of vSphere.

 

Has this changed at all over the last few years ? ie: now needs to be on a special license/version ? I've been told we dont have it on our edition so a little puzzled.

 




  #3352251 10-Mar-2025 16:21
There are (were?) difference licenses for vMotion and vMotion storage. Most VMware conversations I hear now are what people are moving to post VMware.

 


The free version which no longer exists doesn't have it as thats just ESXi, not vSphere.

 
 
 
 

  #3352292 10-Mar-2025 18:36
Broadcom are hellbent on running it into the ground.

  #3352448 11-Mar-2025 07:50
Ragnor: Broadcom are hellbent on running it into the ground.

 

I'd like to know what industry insiders say about this acquisition & price hike. If they bought it to drive it into the ground, what is their end game? Did they buy it for the networking side of things and killing off the virtualisation side as it's not their core business?




  #3352472 11-Mar-2025 09:14
ANglEAUT:

 

Ragnor: Broadcom are hellbent on running it into the ground.

 

I'd like to know what industry insiders say about this acquisition & price hike. If they bought it to drive it into the ground, what is their end game? Did they buy it for the networking side of things and killing off the virtualisation side as it's not their core business?

 

 

They bought it to extract as much value from it as they could.  They've on public record I believe saying they don't care about any VMWare users apart from their top 500. Their plan, quite clearly, is to jack up the prices for everyone, knowing that they can extract a huge amount of fees/value from those big players who have a massive dependance on VMWare.  It'll take them 3-5 years to migrate way from VMWare, but by then Broadcom don't care because they've squeezed all the profit they can from it.

 

It's a shame, because it ruins the product completely, but as a "make a lot of money quickly" strategy, you really can't fault it.

 

They bought it as a money tree and they are currently shaking the utter shi...sticks out of it and will continue to do so until the tree is dead.

