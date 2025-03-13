Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersIssues accessing austech.info forums?
openmedia

3308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#319016 13-Mar-2025 16:51
Anyone else had issues accessing their forums - https://www.austech.info/index.php ?

 

At present I looks like login is offline, and everything bounces you to the login page.




rscole86
4967 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353723 13-Mar-2025 17:53
Could have been temporary? 

 

 

 

Working fine for me.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
openmedia

3308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3353867 14-Mar-2025 04:24
rscole86:

 

Could have been temporary? 

 

 

 

Working fine for me.

 

 

 

 

@rscoles86 - can you see any options for password reset etc. I'm logged out and all links take me back to the login screen, for example

 

  • https://www.austech.info/faq.php




rscole86
4967 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353868 14-Mar-2025 06:03
I can log in from there fine, other than the warning that the FAQ page is not supported on mobile. 

 

https://austech.tv/ostic/ - that is their help desk site, can you log a ticket with your issue? 

 

The password resent link only appears when you get your password wrong. https://www.austech.info/login.php?do=lostpw



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353877 14-Mar-2025 07:59
I just signed up, and can navigate the site fine.

 

Its full of spam posts everywhere.... how do people use the site ? :D

 

 




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353907 14-Mar-2025 11:30
Spoke too soon.... now I'm stuck in the login loop as well.

 

Wonder if theyre blocking IP ranges after a spam issue....

 

 




openmedia

3308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3353921 14-Mar-2025 12:26
Well it looks like my account had disappeared.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353922 14-Mar-2025 12:29
I'm suspecting they had some sort of attack/breach, and they're struggling to sort it.

 

 




GeekGuy
590 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3353943 14-Mar-2025 14:10
Interesting ... I was a member there way back in the 90's.

 

I have had no problems logging back into the forum with my details.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354489 17-Mar-2025 08:32
I'm back in. Did a password reset.

 

Appears all the spam has been removed.

 

So I'd suspect they had a spam attack, and just reset everyone's account to flush out the spam accounts.

 

 




SCUBADOO
191 posts

Master Geek


  #3354501 17-Mar-2025 09:29
GeekGuy:

 

Interesting ... I was a member there way back in the 90's.

 

I have had no problems logging back into the forum with my details.

 

 

 

 

Ditto

 

I had completely forgotten about the website many years ago.

 

The 4 digit password is still valid.

 

My last post was way back on 02-09-2014

 

 

Behodar
10413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3354569 17-Mar-2025 11:59
It's refusing to show me anything with a login (I've never had one). Wayback Machine shows that it used to give read-only access to the forums without logging in. Either this is a policy change (which could be done better, e.g. it advises that first-time visitors read the FAQ, but it's behind a login prompt too) or they're still sorting things out.

GeekGuy
590 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3354570 17-Mar-2025 11:59
SCUBADOO:

 

GeekGuy:

 

Interesting ... I was a member there way back in the 90's.

 

I have had no problems logging back into the forum with my details.

 

 

Ditto

 

I had completely forgotten about the website many years ago.

 

The 4 digit password is still valid.

 

My last post was way back on 02-09-2014

 

 

29-03-08 for my oldest post but they had a few server crashes with no backups in the early years.

 

I remember Andrew who originally set the forum up as CDCopyworld or something like that back in the mid to late 90's and then over the years he changed the name to Austech.

