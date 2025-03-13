Anyone else had issues accessing their forums - https://www.austech.info/index.php ?
At present I looks like login is offline, and everything bounces you to the login page.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
Could have been temporary?
Working fine for me.
rscole86:
Could have been temporary?
Working fine for me.
@rscoles86 - can you see any options for password reset etc. I'm logged out and all links take me back to the login screen, for example
I can log in from there fine, other than the warning that the FAQ page is not supported on mobile.
https://austech.tv/ostic/ - that is their help desk site, can you log a ticket with your issue?
The password resent link only appears when you get your password wrong. https://www.austech.info/login.php?do=lostpw
I just signed up, and can navigate the site fine.
Its full of spam posts everywhere.... how do people use the site ? :D
Spoke too soon.... now I'm stuck in the login loop as well.
Wonder if theyre blocking IP ranges after a spam issue....
I'm suspecting they had some sort of attack/breach, and they're struggling to sort it.
Interesting ... I was a member there way back in the 90's.
I have had no problems logging back into the forum with my details.
I'm back in. Did a password reset.
Appears all the spam has been removed.
So I'd suspect they had a spam attack, and just reset everyone's account to flush out the spam accounts.
Ditto
I had completely forgotten about the website many years ago.
The 4 digit password is still valid.
My last post was way back on 02-09-2014
It's refusing to show me anything with a login (I've never had one). Wayback Machine shows that it used to give read-only access to the forums without logging in. Either this is a policy change (which could be done better, e.g. it advises that first-time visitors read the FAQ, but it's behind a login prompt too) or they're still sorting things out.
29-03-08 for my oldest post but they had a few server crashes with no backups in the early years.
I remember Andrew who originally set the forum up as CDCopyworld or something like that back in the mid to late 90's and then over the years he changed the name to Austech.