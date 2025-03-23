I am currently on Microsoft Exchange Online - overall don't have have many technical complaints of the service, but I see Microsoft have now changes their terms to 1 year commitments for 365 consumer plans, and it prompted me to look around to see what options are around.
Microsoft Exchange Online costs $7.50 a month.
I briefly tried Zoho Mail which costs $1.60 a month, but I found a number of bugs in the platform (in ActiveSync, CardDav and CalDav) that Zoho weren't willing to fix- plus overall their support was rubbish when trying to get them to diagnose said issues.
Are there any email providers people are using these days that compare in features and would recommend? I need Contact, Calendar and Email services with custom domains, only a single user, but multiple aliases for sending from/to. Ideally ActiveSync for mobile use (I prefer the built in apps to any third parties apps), and IMAP/CardDav/CalDav is fine for clients on the desktop.