Thanks Team. Totally agree, owning and running a mail server is not quite what I'm aiming for, and ideally don't want.

networkn: 365 is the best value going around and to be honest, unless you seriously don't value your time, surely the time and effort of switching to something else is going to offset any benefits you'd get.

I think Zoho was the only real contender cost wise that stacked up against O365 for email, but due to some of the problems I faced with their product that it seems support are not likely to solve soon, it made it a no go. But migration otherwise took literally 45 minutes - and considering that meant cutting my perpetual cost of email by 80% a year, seemed like a reasonable punt, since I don't foresee not having a custom email address in the future.

But otherwise, yeah, O365 seems like it may be the best option... I was considering using my iCloud email with custom domain support, but it limits the amount of aliases, plus I've heard not great thing about their spam filtering etc., the interface is crap, and ideally I don't want to keep all my services under one company.