So last week I was doing some patching and discovered while downloading patches that Broadcom are now offering 8.0 free edition again

Seriously their name has been mud after they ditched their community edition just over a year ago and moving to a subscription model.

Customers have been moving to the likes of Proxmox and someone in the executives have listened.

Let's hope it stays that way, next step remove the subscription model, no one likes to be a tenant in their environment