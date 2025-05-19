Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Will a CNAME record do this?
#319661 19-May-2025 14:31
I have access to our work DNS records via freeparking.

 

We have our own domain name (naturally) and a website hosted on Squarespace and Office 365 (our email via exchange 365).

 

We have created a Sharepoint intranet site that I would like to give a 'friendly' name to.

 

So for example if our top domain name is ourco.co.nz, can I create a CNAME record for intranet.ourco.co.nz that points to the Sharepoint site name?

 

The Sharepoint site name being something that looks like oursitelimited.sharepoint.com/sites/Intranet

 

Is it just as simple as creating the CNAME record?




CNAME wouldn't work in this case, as sharepoint won't know what to do with with intranet.ourco.co.nz.

 

 

 

You could however setup a basic website using intranet.ourco.co.nz which does a redirect to oursitelimited.sharepoint.com/sites/Intranet



Or use your existing site and set up a specific 'page' e.g. www.exisiting-site.co.nz/intranet which redirects to your intranet site (whether it's SharePoint or something else).

OK - Thanks very much for the replies.

 

I suspected it probably wouldnt be as easy as I hoped.




