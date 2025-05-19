I have access to our work DNS records via freeparking.

We have our own domain name (naturally) and a website hosted on Squarespace and Office 365 (our email via exchange 365).

We have created a Sharepoint intranet site that I would like to give a 'friendly' name to.

So for example if our top domain name is ourco.co.nz, can I create a CNAME record for intranet.ourco.co.nz that points to the Sharepoint site name?

The Sharepoint site name being something that looks like oursitelimited.sharepoint.com/sites/Intranet

Is it just as simple as creating the CNAME record?