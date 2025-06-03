Have about 40 domains, both my own and clients.

InternetNZ is inceasing the wholesale rate by $4, so all registrars are increasing by that, or more.

The Domain Name Company Limited (domain.co.nz) is only increasing $4+GST and will probably be the cheapest. But really hard to find any reports about them good or bad.

Anybody with direct experience?

Seem to be owned by people in Singapore and Hong Kong, but have an NZ director so maybe run locally.

I just need registration and DNS control ideally with an import function for records/zonefile, nothing fancy.