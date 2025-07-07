The owner of sisterhood.co.nz has stopped using it, and asked me to see if anyone wants to buy it.
Is there a market for domain names here, and if so, how does one go about selling one?
You could perhaps google the following search term and contact the top 10 results to see if any of them are interested?
sisterhood site:nz
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
The old story - it's worth what people will pay for it. I don't often see domain names as an item 'for trade' except where someone scores a lucky cybersquat.