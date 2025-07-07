Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Selling a domain name - is there a market?
#320105 7-Jul-2025 12:34
The owner of sisterhood.co.nz has stopped using it, and asked me to see if anyone wants to buy it.
Is there a market for domain names here, and if so, how does one go about selling one?

  #3391455 7-Jul-2025 12:43
You could perhaps google the following search term and contact the top 10 results to see if any of them are interested?

 

sisterhood site:nz

 

https://www.google.co.nz/search?q=sisterhood+site%3Anz 




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

  #3391708 7-Jul-2025 14:29
The old story - it's worth what people will pay for it.  I don't often see domain names as an item 'for trade' except where someone scores a lucky cybersquat.




