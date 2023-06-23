Thru contacts within the industry I have become aware that with this years annual industry survey they are intending to add in a bunch of data requests for the Rural Connectivity Study, the draft document is with ISP's at the moment.

Of concern is that are intending to compel ISP's to hand over identifiable data in the form of your address/location coordinates along with the data usage from the past 2 years, how many minutes you've spent on the phone, if you are a business or residential client along with a bunch of other data:

The "location information" they are talking about is:

When providing location of end-user, cabinet etc. please supply the following:

• x-y coordinates; or

• land parcel ID; or

• a full address which can be matched to the LINZ NZ addresses database

Personally I find this concerning that the data they are asking for is quite exact and not anonymized in any way. It's not clear that ComCom are intending to delete the data at the end of the study and yes this is a draft that they are seeking ISP feedback on but I still find it a bit of an overstep to not even ask for this in format that offers at least a little bit of privacy like clustering users into the NZ Stats meshblocks or suburb level group.

So far from what I've heard any push back on this has resulted in mentions that ComCom can legally compel ISP's for the data if ComCom thinks they need it for their study