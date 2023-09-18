Interesting (to me at least) case that I hope will eventually be followed in NZ.

TL;DR, in the US a federal appeals court has ruled that technical standards that are incorporated into laws can be distributed without being liable for copyright infringement.

If NZ introduced something similar it would allow all the AS/NZS standards (amongst others) referenced in our laws to be distributed free rather than each costing hundreds or thousands of dollars.

edit updated to say hundreds or thousands as per below discussion