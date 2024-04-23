The Office of the Privacy Commissioner released a couple of weeks ago a draft code of practice on the use of biometrics in New Zealand. The code of practice would create requirements for organisations that carry out biometric processing to recognise or classify people.
You can read the consultation paper or one page summary at https://privacy.org.nz/biometrics.
Consultation closes on 8th May
We’re asking New Zealanders to have their say about new draft rules that would outline how biometrics can be used. Biometrics are physical and behavioural characteristics (face scans, fingerprint scans, voice recordings) that can be used to identify individuals or work out things about them using technology like facial recognition.
New Zealand doesn’t have specific rules for biometrics. We’re proposing that we create some, in a code of practice under the Privacy Act 2020.