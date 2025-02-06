Hi - we are a self-hosted website in New Zealand (AtomJump), and during a five hour period last night we registered 70K hits by OpenAI's ChatGPT bot, ie. an average of 4 requests per second, but peaking at maybe 10 requests/second.

We scrambled and blocked their bot on our robots.txt file. Our service stayed up, but probably only because we have a few load-balanced servers.

OpenAI have not got back to us, though they seemed to stop the bot 'attack' after our robots.txt change. Is anyone else in NZ seeing similar behaviour?