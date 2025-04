freitasm: I recommend those who can, join InternetNZ and pay the dues so they can vote and prevent the "Free Speech Union" from taking over with their infantile culture wars.

There is a 3 month period after joining where you can't vote, so anyone joining now and wanting to vote (either way) can't.

I do note that the FSU "raised the alarm" after comments by former Judge David Harvey (who has long been involved with InternetNZ) that the InternetNZ constitutional changes were undemocratic. I haven't always agreed with him, but during his career as a judge he had a far better understanding of the internet than anyone else in the judiciary. If he's concerned about the changes I think we all should be.