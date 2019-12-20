I tried to find out if this is a Samsung store, a Samsung booth or just using some retailer's space - no reply yet but interesting:
Its a Samsung branded store being run by an external company. It will only sell Samsung products but as it will only be a kiosk its quite limited on products. They will only be able to sell phones,tablets and wearables.
Yes, I got a tip from someone after my topic went live but I didn't want to post. Then @Otis21 posted.
Samsung PR never replied to my query.
Follow up on this. The retail space (and all others in New Zealand) closed today Samsung to close all in-store locations across New Zealand - NZ Herald
Samsung New Zealand has announced they will be closing all physical locations across the country due to a “changing in customer preferences”.
I think it's more likely Samsung's profit dropping 95% this quarter.
