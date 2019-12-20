Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung Studio in Wellington (Queensgate)
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75384 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#261903 20-Dec-2019 17:56
I tried to find out if this is a Samsung store, a Samsung booth or just using some retailer's space - no reply yet but interesting:

 




Otis21
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2412282 4-Feb-2020 10:23
Its a Samsung branded store being run by an external company. It will only sell Samsung products but as it will only be a kiosk its quite limited on products. They will only be able to sell phones,tablets and wearables. 

 
 
 
 

DjShadow
3910 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2417401 13-Feb-2020 14:31
Just saw this Facebook post:

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75384 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2417406 13-Feb-2020 14:38
Yes, I got a tip from someone after my topic went live but I didn't want to post. Then @Otis21 posted.

 

Samsung PR never replied to my query.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75384 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3068530 27-Apr-2023 20:29
Follow up on this. The retail space (and all others in New Zealand) closed today Samsung to close all in-store locations across New Zealand - NZ Herald

 

 

Samsung New Zealand has announced they will be closing all physical locations across the country due to a "changing in customer preferences".

 

 

I think it's more likely Samsung's profit dropping 95% this quarter.




Stu1
1214 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3068536 27-Apr-2023 20:48
What a shame I really liked the Samsung, Apple and Microsoft stores in Sydney wish they opened some in Wellington

everettpsycho
503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3068538 27-Apr-2023 21:02
They staggered the closure of these according to the email they sent me.

26/4-Albany, riccarton & queensgate
27/4-newnarket & Manukau
28/4-sylvia park

Nice of them to email me at 7pm warning if the upcoming closures yesterday.

It's a shame as the riccarton staff generally seemed helpful and nice when I had to deal with utter cluster that is their estores customer service.

Geektastic
17345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3068550 27-Apr-2023 21:48
Last year I wanted to trade my iPhone for a Fold. They use an app to value it and handle the process. It just kept telling me that my 13 PM wasn't 'eligible' even though it priced it.

I could get no sense out of anyone at all as regards resolving that.





