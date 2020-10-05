Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sony Android TV update
#277283 5-Oct-2020 19:43
Looks like there maybe some sort of pie update coming for the slightly older Sony android TVs . Has been released on Sony's Latin site , hard to tell if this will be a full Pie update or just UI look alike . 

corksta
  #2579873 6-Oct-2020 09:20
Yes you’re right, took a little while for me to find it but here’s a link:

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/bravia/comments/iz0e77/new_firmware_released_for_sony_905f_in_la_with/




tanivula
  #2579918 6-Oct-2020 11:03
Interesting. Will keep an eye out and see before 'ugpgrading'.  I've disabled/uninstalled pretty much all the apps via ADB on my x900e (which has sped up menu's and general responsiveness) and primarilly use it just as a 'dumb' TV/screen for the Sheild to do the 'smart' things.  Hopefully no silly ARC issues again! 🤞🏽🤞🏽

LGSAM

  #2579985 6-Oct-2020 11:44
Yeah it always seems to be arc that takes a hit after big updates , had that a couple of times on my previous LG after updates .



LGSAM

  #2580895 7-Oct-2020 20:27
This update available on Sony NZ support site

 

v6.6575 

 

Not the 6.7115 pie version yet.

rscole86
  #2586669 17-Oct-2020 16:27
v6.6575 was pushed to my TV overnight. Not really used the tv since, so cannot comment on stability.

LGSAM

  #2614905 2-Dec-2020 18:19
Pie available on Sony NZ site today for anyone brave enough.

Starlith
  #2614924 2-Dec-2020 19:58
Installed on my x900f, pretty big update this one so be prepared to wait 15 minutes. Still as sluggish as before, wireless couldn't connect at first but it got there in the end. I'll see how it goes in the next few days and maybe install the new Google TV overlay for it



LGSAM

  #2614934 2-Dec-2020 20:03
Starlith:

 

Installed on my x900f, pretty big update this one so be prepared to wait 15 minutes. Still as sluggish as before, wireless couldn't connect at first but it got there in the end. I'll see how it goes in the next few days and maybe install the new Google TV overlay for it

 

Sometimes the updates can be sluggish at first , hopefully it settles down , whats the Google TV overlay? 

Starlith
  #2614936 2-Dec-2020 20:09
LGSAM:

 

Starlith:

 

Installed on my x900f, pretty big update this one so be prepared to wait 15 minutes. Still as sluggish as before, wireless couldn't connect at first but it got there in the end. I'll see how it goes in the next few days and maybe install the new Google TV overlay for it

 

Sometimes the updates can be sluggish at first , hopefully it settles down , whats the Google TV overlay? 

 

 

Its the new google tv UI that comes with the new chromecast here's a link to someone thats done it on the x900h, looks mint so now I have Android 9.0 I'm gonna give it a go.

scottjpalmer
  #2615193 2-Dec-2020 23:21
LGSAM:

Pie available on Sony NZ site today for anyone brave enough.



Done my 4yo TV, no issues. Thanks.

rb99
  #2616869 6-Dec-2020 09:30
Would this DTS thing be relevant at all here -

 

https://emby.media/community/index.php?/topic/92573-no-dts-on-sony-androidtv/

 

 




rb99

Dial111
  #2617004 6-Dec-2020 14:43
Installed Pie on 65x9000e no issues, tried to install Google TV but the UI wasn't loading fully so reverted back to Android TV.

Might give it another go tonight.

LGSAM

  #2617023 6-Dec-2020 15:39
Is Google TV an app or does it overlay all of the Android TV UI?

rscole86
  #2961561 31-Aug-2022 14:31
Latest update to 6.7210 has enabled YouTube 5.1 for me.
The release notes were less than helpful, Improves general performance of the TV.

