Looks like there maybe some sort of pie update coming for the slightly older Sony android TVs . Has been released on Sony's Latin site , hard to tell if this will be a full Pie update or just UI look alike .
Yes you’re right, took a little while for me to find it but here’s a link:
https://www.reddit.com/r/bravia/comments/iz0e77/new_firmware_released_for_sony_905f_in_la_with/
Interesting. Will keep an eye out and see before 'ugpgrading'. I've disabled/uninstalled pretty much all the apps via ADB on my x900e (which has sped up menu's and general responsiveness) and primarilly use it just as a 'dumb' TV/screen for the Sheild to do the 'smart' things. Hopefully no silly ARC issues again! 🤞🏽🤞🏽
This update available on Sony NZ support site
v6.6575
Not the 6.7115 pie version yet.
Pie available on Sony NZ site today for anyone brave enough.
Installed on my x900f, pretty big update this one so be prepared to wait 15 minutes. Still as sluggish as before, wireless couldn't connect at first but it got there in the end. I'll see how it goes in the next few days and maybe install the new Google TV overlay for it
Starlith:Sometimes the updates can be sluggish at first , hopefully it settles down , whats the Google TV overlay?
Its the new google tv UI that comes with the new chromecast here's a link to someone thats done it on the x900h, looks mint so now I have Android 9.0 I'm gonna give it a go.
LGSAM:
Pie available on Sony NZ site today for anyone brave enough.
Would this DTS thing be relevant at all here -
https://emby.media/community/index.php?/topic/92573-no-dts-on-sony-androidtv/
rb99
Is Google TV an app or does it overlay all of the Android TV UI?