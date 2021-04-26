Anyone else getting one? I ordered my Pro in Pine Green last week. My 6T has been great, but the camera has always been an issue, and it doesn't look to be getting Android 11 anytime soon.
Kia ora, Chris!
I'm thinking of getting one, but there aren't many places within NZ to get hold of them. I'm a little wary of buying one online in case I end up with a Chinese version; I'm not keen to have ColorOS on it, wanting the "normal" OxygenOS instead. I'd also prefer to have a Warp Charger that can be plugged into an NZ socket without needing an adapter. But, you know, swings-and-roundabouts... (I've bought hard-to-find phones online in the past, and have no problem doing that, I guess I'm just fussy about having the best "experience," which isn't just the phone's hardware.)
I'd be really keen to hear how you go 👍👍
Ngā mihi,
Jon
Hey Jon,
My phone is coming out of Hong Kong, but it's advertised as coming with OxygenOS, and I've also procured my Oneplus 6 and 6T the same way and they've been perfectly fine OOTB, and no issues with OTA updates either. I hear you re: the charger, but the travel adapter isn't the end of the world, and I only warp-charge my 6T when really necessary. Am hoping the phone will be here this week, but not holding my breath ha ha!!
GoatmoonSS: Hey lads, where did you pre-order/order from? Used to use PB Tech but they aren't bringing it in anytime soon.
Cheers
Hey mate, ended up using Supero, as they were cheaper than my usual go-to (mobilestation). Phone arrived Friday and it's great. Usual dramas with moving older game saves over, but hardware is lovely, battery life ok at this stage, and camera seems good, but haven't had much of a chance to play with it yet.
GoatmoonSS: Ah nice, I was looking into them but have real issues ordering from them as there is such mixed reviews ordering from them. What was the total turn around time for you to get it? I already have the OnePlus 8 Pro but... I like new shineys
Just over a week door-to-door I think. No issues with delivery etc. Phone came in a super-think bubblewrap bag, and included a travel adapter for the warp charger, but it's a bit useless to be honest as the new brick is so heavy it falls out of the adapter.
Phone has a screen protector already fitted, and comes with the stock case, although I bought an Olixar clear case to show off the lovely green :-)
Hey Chris,
Can you tell me what the model number is of your phone? I just want to check, before I place my order. Oh, and it has OxygenOS, and not ColorOS, right?
👍
Jon
NZJon:
Hey Chris,
Can you tell me what the model number is of your phone? I just want to check, before I place my order. Oh, and it has OxygenOS, and not ColorOS, right?
👍
Jon