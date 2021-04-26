Kia ora, Chris!

I'm thinking of getting one, but there aren't many places within NZ to get hold of them. I'm a little wary of buying one online in case I end up with a Chinese version; I'm not keen to have ColorOS on it, wanting the "normal" OxygenOS instead. I'd also prefer to have a Warp Charger that can be plugged into an NZ socket without needing an adapter. But, you know, swings-and-roundabouts... (I've bought hard-to-find phones online in the past, and have no problem doing that, I guess I'm just fussy about having the best "experience," which isn't just the phone's hardware.)

I'd be really keen to hear how you go 👍👍

Ngā mihi,

Jon