Looking for a phone with certain specs
Caketiger

#284597 3-May-2021 14:48
I am trying to find a phone that has the following features/specs:

 

  • Not plastic
  • Water or splash proof
  • Has slot for micro SD card to expand storage
  • $1,000 or less
  • Want to avoid Motorola and Huawei
  • Screen does not need to be massive - 5.2 inches is fine
  • Does not need top of the range camera
  • Less than 2 years old

I'm beginning to think such a phone might not exist - am I asking for too much?

 

Current phone is a Samsung A5 (2017), which ticked a lot of boxes for me at the time. Samsung A and S range is mostly plastic now and Apple don't allow external memory. Can't bring myself to pay $2k for a flagship phone. 

 

 

quickymart
  #2701251 3-May-2021 15:47
I loved my A3 (2017) but sadly the new A3's aren't anywhere near as good, and the screen is way bigger.

 

I've resigned myself to the fact my next phone will have a much larger screen, which I don't really want or need.

wratterus
  #2701254 3-May-2021 15:56
Does a Galaxy XCover 5 not fit your bill? Seems like it would do everything in your list. 

 

 

 

They are about $500 give or take. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHSAM155250/Samsung-Galaxy-Xcover-5-2021-Rugged-Dual-SIM-Smart

 

 

Caketiger

  #2701331 3-May-2021 18:19
Thanks guys.

 

I loved the early A range because they were very close to the specs of the S range from the year before. Got a decent phone without having to pay S range prices.

 

Xcover might be worth a look but I think it is made of plastic.



quickymart
  #2701391 3-May-2021 19:19
https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a41-10138.php

 

I had my eye on one of these...and still do :)

Scott3
  #2701399 3-May-2021 19:52
Samsung S10e?

 

March 8, 2019 launch date so 2 years, 1 month old...

 

Ticks every other box I think.

 

https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=5057278

 

 

 

Accepting a plastic back would open up options a lot more. Personally not a fan of glass backed phones. Heavier & more damage prone.... I always have my phone in a case so don't see it anyway. My wife / toddler have managed to smash the back's of two consecutive glass backed phones, which we continue to use in cases. Fairly happy that Samsung has moved away from glass backs for their newer base flagship phones.

quickymart
  #2701454 3-May-2021 21:29
I looked at one of those (speaking for myself, not the OP) but the lack of an FM radio put me off.

blackjack17
  #2701483 4-May-2021 06:28
What is wrong with plastic?  every glass backed phone I have had has broken at some stage.

 

I have the Samsung A50 and it has never left the case that it came with.  The A52 looks like a worthy upgrade and is about half of your budget.




3g

3g
  #2701486 4-May-2021 06:42
Not sure about build, but this is fairly rugged (drop proof up to 1.8m, waterproof up to 3m for 60 minutes and completely resilient to all types of dust).

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/phones/cat-s61/

 

Strangely only $899 @ Spark (versus a lot more at other retailers).

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2701495 4-May-2021 07:42
3g:

 

 

 

Not sure about build, but this is fairly rugged (drop proof up to 1.8m, waterproof up to 3m for 60 minutes and completely resilient to all types of dust).

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/phones/cat-s61/

 

Strangely only $899 @ Spark (versus a lot more at other retailers).

 

 

Wow, thats an impressive little beast - would've been perfect for staff at one of my old employers.




Caketiger

  #2701507 4-May-2021 08:41
It's not easy is it? I still don't think there is one which ticks every box in the original post. It doesn't seem a crazy wish list. S10e might be closest. 

jonathan18
  #2701517 4-May-2021 08:56
As per the other comments, is there a particularly strong reason why you want/need a non-plastic phone? I agree with others that this could well be something to compromise on, given it’ll expand your range of possible phones. And, personally, I’d prefer not to have a glass back - who cares what it looks like/is made of once a cover is on?

openmedia
  #2701522 4-May-2021 09:01
Caketiger:

 

  • Want to avoid Motorola and Huawei

 

I understand Huawei, but why are you wanting to avoid Motorola? I've had two over the last 5 years and they've been great




Caketiger

  #2701613 4-May-2021 11:39
A Motorola handset was the only one that ever failed on me. Got it repaired but it didn't last long.

Scott3
  #2701646 4-May-2021 12:57
Caketiger:

 

It's not easy is it? I still don't think there is one which ticks every box in the original post. It doesn't seem a crazy wish list. S10e might be closest. 

 

 

The combination of wanting the phone to not be plastic, modern and fairly low spec's / price is what is making your ideal specs hard to find.

 

Plastic backed phones were always most practical in my eyes. Glass / metal backs compromise practicality for more of a luxary look and feel. Something that is only really a requirement on higher level phones.

 

Issues with RF, including exposed antenna links, and incompatibility with wireless charging have caused brands to move away from metal backs a few years back.

 

Many moved to glass backs. Give's premium look/feel, minimal RF issues, wireless charging comparability... However over the last couple of years many consumers have worked out glass backs have serious durability issues, and many including me have phones with cracked rear glass in their pockets at the moment.

 

These durability issues mean a case is pretty much essential for many users of glass backed phones. Having a cheap plastic case on the phone means people can't see / feel the glass anyway undermining its point.

 

Many android phone makers have responded to this by moving to plastic backs on their Mid range & in the case of Samsung their entry level flagship S21 phone.

 

Cheaper, lighter, more durable, covered by a case by 80%+ of users anyway. I think this is a prudent decision.

 

 

 

Micro SD slots are going out of fashion too. Greater amounts of internal storage (i.e. 265GB on S21) make them less important for many users, along with increasing speed disparity between internal storage & Micro SD cards making internal memory more desirable than the ability to add storage. Samsung opted to ditch the Micro SD slot in favor of duel sim ability.

