Caketiger:

I am trying to find a phone that has the following features/specs:

Not plastic

Water or splash proof

Has slot for micro SD card to expand storage

$1,000 or less

Want to avoid Motorola and Huawei

Screen does not need to be massive - 5.2 inches is fine

Does not need top of the range camera

Less than 2 years old

I'm beginning to think such a phone might not exist - am I asking for too much?

Current phone is a Samsung A5 (2017), which ticked a lot of boxes for me at the time. Samsung A and S range is mostly plastic now and Apple don't allow external memory. Can't bring myself to pay $2k for a flagship phone.