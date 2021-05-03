Caketiger:

I am trying to find a phone that has the following features/specs:
- Not plastic
- Water or splash proof
- Has slot for micro SD card to expand storage
- $1,000 or less
- Want to avoid Motorola and Huawei
- Screen does not need to be massive - 5.2 inches is fine
- Does not need top of the range camera
- Less than 2 years old
I'm beginning to think such a phone might not exist - am I asking for too much?
Current phone is a Samsung A5 (2017), which ticked a lot of boxes for me at the time. Samsung A and S range is mostly plastic now and Apple don't allow external memory. Can't bring myself to pay $2k for a flagship phone.