Asus Zenfone 8 announced
amanzi

#285722 13-May-2021 11:07
Just watched a couple of YouTube reviews on the just-announced Zenfone 8 from Asus, and it's the first phone I've been excited about in a while.

 

It seems pretty close to how I would design my dream phone: not too big, not too flashy, top specs, good battery life, great screen, and a headphone jack!! Looks like a nice upgrade from my S10e.

 

Based on the techspecs, can anyone here comment on compatibility with NZ 4G and 5G bands? https://www.asus.com/Mobile/Phones/ZenFone/Zenfone-8/techspec/

 

Some more links if you're interested:

 

And there are a bunch of reviews on YouTube already:

 

 

MaxineN
  #2706909 13-May-2021 11:20
A version of the phone would be fine for the most part but 5G and VoLTE will be a YMMV kinda deal.

Does look exciting. Wonder if PBtech will be stocking this considering they had the ROG phones.




scottjpalmer
  #2707907 15-May-2021 12:26
Looks pretty good. Just got the PB ROG Phone 5 availability email today.

amanzi

  #2708225 16-May-2021 19:28
scottjpalmer: Looks pretty good. Just got the PB ROG Phone 5 availability email today.

 

Nice phone! Is this parallel imported? And do you know how good or bad Asus are at releasing Android updates?

 

 



wratterus
  #2708302 17-May-2021 09:08
This does look great! They say 'Stock Andriod' on their site. 

 

Wonder what NZ pricing will be...the A version looks like it would tick the boxes but yeah VoLTE might be a bit of a gamble. 

 

I need to replace my OnePlus 3 at some stage, and really want something that fully supports VoLTE & 5G in NZ, as well as 2x2 AX WiFi & either stock Android, or a decent UI (OnePlus, Samsung) for say around $750. Might be a bit much to ask for but I'm hoping next year we might see some phones that tick those boxes. Galaxy A52 is getting close. The next generation of it should probably support AX & 5G I'd say. 

NikT
  #2708356 17-May-2021 11:32
amanzi:

 

scottjpalmer: Looks pretty good. Just got the PB ROG Phone 5 availability email today.

 

Nice phone! Is this parallel imported? And do you know how good or bad Asus are at releasing Android updates?

 

 

 

 

Local - PB is the official NZ partner for the ASUS ROG Phone series. JB is the partner for AU.

 

ASUS have not currently made any of the Zenfones available in the ANZ region, ROG phone is it for the meantime.

 

VoLTE is not currently enabled for ROG in NZ, we're working with ASUS to make it happen.




MaxineN
  #2708366 17-May-2021 11:52
NikT:

 

Local - PB is the official NZ partner for the ASUS ROG Phone series. JB is the partner for AU.

 

ASUS have not currently made any of the Zenfones available in the ANZ region, ROG phone is it for the meantime.

 

VoLTE is not currently enabled for ROG in NZ, we're working with ASUS to make it happen.

 

 

 

 

Fantastic news. Does VoLTE support in the future only extend to the ROG phone 5 or is the 3 included as well? Finally while you're here(off topic sorry but must know!), chances of any Sony Xperia phones appearing at PBTech? Mark III series are soon so maybe NZ/AU might get lucky here? ;)




NikT
  #2708466 17-May-2021 14:57
MaxineN:

 

Fantastic news. Does VoLTE support in the future only extend to the ROG phone 5 or is the 3 included as well? Finally while you're here(off topic sorry but must know!), chances of any Sony Xperia phones appearing at PBTech? Mark III series are soon so maybe NZ/AU might get lucky here? ;)

 

 

That'd be a question only ASUS can answer - my perspective is always the more models included, the better. Usual caveats apply, purchasing hardware based on potential future software features is a bad time, i.e. we're pushing them for it but there's no ETA or guarantee it will happen. VoLTE is not enabled for ROG 5 in AU either, that will naturally be their priority first. Getting VoLTE and 5G optimised is a whole new vessel of critters in a post-COVID world as engineering field teams cannot easily pay a visit, it's especially critical to get VoLTE right as it's used for emergency calling.

 

Xperia = never say never, but firmly in the "extremely unlikely" basket. Sony pulled out of the ANZ mobile market several years ago, and as of my last chat with them have no interest in re-entering at this time. Sony staff all use Pixels now, XM4 is bundled with S21 etc.




everettpsycho
  #2708546 17-May-2021 18:01
I'd really consider this, the one thing missing for me is wireless charging but every other box is ticked. I'm not sure how good Asus is with updates either and coming from a pixel I've definitely been spoilt on that front.

It's unusual to see Asus is actually getting a lot of coverage for this device, their ZenFone flip is the more flagship product but a lot of tech press have been covering the normal ZenFone 8 as the one to get. It sounds like it has some drawbacks lack average cameras but the price and size it's compromises where you'd expect them to be.

okkii
  #2709318 18-May-2021 21:13

Seems like a nice size, pity that there doesn't seem to be a plan for a nz release, hopefully PB stock the 8 at some point

NikT
  #2709509 19-May-2021 10:42
okkii:

 

Seems like a nice size, pity that there doesn't seem to be a plan for a nz release, hopefully PB stock the 8 at some point

 

 

PB will not be ranging the Zenfone 8 unless ASUS' plans change, the ROG Phone is it for ANZ for now.




