Just watched a couple of YouTube reviews on the just-announced Zenfone 8 from Asus, and it's the first phone I've been excited about in a while.

It seems pretty close to how I would design my dream phone: not too big, not too flashy, top specs, good battery life, great screen, and a headphone jack!! Looks like a nice upgrade from my S10e.

Based on the techspecs, can anyone here comment on compatibility with NZ 4G and 5G bands? https://www.asus.com/Mobile/Phones/ZenFone/Zenfone-8/techspec/

