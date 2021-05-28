I am looking into upgrading from my 5 year old Galaxy J5 to the Galaxy A52. From what I see online there a several different options and I would probably go with the 8gb/128gb version. However, as there are also 4g and 5g variants with quite large price differences, I am wondering if it would really make a difference for me and there would it be worth paying for. As I understand it the 4g versions have a different chipset using Snapdragon 720G and the 5g versions use Snapdragon 750G. There seems to be a difference in display refresh rate with 90Hz and 120Hz. That is pretty much the only difference I could find.



My reasons for the upgrade are mostly to have a better screen, more space, bigger battery, faster charging and a better camera. Moving from 3gb/16gb to 8gb/128gb would be a huge improvement for me. I am on a prepaid plan. I still get data when I need it via addons and even then I often don't use it up. I play some light games, so does my kid when he is allowed to. The heaviest thing we do is probably watching Youtube and making video calls.