Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidNew phone how to copy old txt messages
beenz

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#285997 29-May-2021 19:27
Send private message

I have just bought a new Oppo phone and want to copy my old txt messages from my Samsun phone.

 

I have done a Google on this with various results and want to know the easiest way to do this ?

 

Thanks

 

Bernard

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
shk292
2335 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2715322 29-May-2021 19:34
Send private message

SMS backup and restore app

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6425 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2715323 29-May-2021 19:36
Send private message

I've used this successfully in the past: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idea.backup.smscontactspro




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

1024kb
944 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2715324 29-May-2021 19:45
Send private message

Oppo have their Clone Phone app during setup. Install the same app on your old phone (choose this is the old phone, duh), pair the two handsets & watch magic happen. All your stuffs come across, WiFi passwords, text messages, the lot. Except for Signal & WhatsApp messages, they require individual treatment.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz



beenz

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2715326 29-May-2021 19:57
Send private message

Oppo migrate app is awesome....thanks

DamageInc
448 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2715417 30-May-2021 10:57
Send private message

beenz:

 

I have just bought a new Oppo phone and want to copy my old txt messages from my Samsung phone.

 

I have done a Google on this with various results and want to know the easiest way to do this ?

 

Thanks

 

Bernard

 

 

If you don't mind me asking, what Oppo phone did you get? With Queens Birthday sales coming up I'm looking to upgrade my current Samsung A7(2017).




Pop! OS

ANglEAUT
1674 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2715434 30-May-2021 11:24
Send private message

For those looking for a non-Oppo solution, give SMS Backup & Restore by SyncTech a try.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

Bung
4486 posts

Uber Geek


  #2715453 30-May-2021 11:34
Send private message

Good idea. A cloning app isn't much use if your phone gets lost or dies completely.



beenz

557 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2715489 30-May-2021 13:49
Send private message

DamageInc:

 

beenz:

 

I have just bought a new Oppo phone and want to copy my old txt messages from my Samsung phone.

 

I have done a Google on this with various results and want to know the easiest way to do this ?

 

Thanks

 

Bernard

 

 

If you don't mind me asking, what Oppo phone did you get? With Queens Birthday sales coming up I'm looking to upgrade my current Samsung A7(2017).

 

 

 

 

its an A74 5G  great phone but rubbish case I got on TM

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/accessories/cases-covers/other/listing/3102591959?archive=1&bof=NYbSHhOb

robertsona
136 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2715495 30-May-2021 14:00
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

For those looking for a non-Oppo solution, give SMS Backup & Restore by SyncTech a try.

 

 

+1 I've had this app for several years, doing an automatic weekly backup of txts and call history to my Google Drive. Peace of mind, but has also been handy when migrating to a new phone.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 