I have just bought a new Oppo phone and want to copy my old txt messages from my Samsun phone.
I have done a Google on this with various results and want to know the easiest way to do this ?
Thanks
Bernard
SMS backup and restore app
Oppo migrate app is awesome....thanks
beenz:
If you don't mind me asking, what Oppo phone did you get? With Queens Birthday sales coming up I'm looking to upgrade my current Samsung A7(2017).
For those looking for a non-Oppo solution, give SMS Backup & Restore by SyncTech a try.
DamageInc:
beenz:
its an A74 5G great phone but rubbish case I got on TM
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/accessories/cases-covers/other/listing/3102591959?archive=1&bof=NYbSHhOb
ANglEAUT:
+1 I've had this app for several years, doing an automatic weekly backup of txts and call history to my Google Drive. Peace of mind, but has also been handy when migrating to a new phone.