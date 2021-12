Being almost 100% cell phone illiterate I need a hand with Shazam.

I have it on my Samsung S3 and connect to the internet via wifi (i.e. use Prepay for phone calls). After connecting and Shazaming some audio it tells me "We saved your Shazam! We'll give you the results when you are back on line?

All I can do is press GOT IT. Even though I'm anything but... the wifi icon is on so I think I'm connected.

Thanks.