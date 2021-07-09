Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidNew S20fe version release?
Deals647483

31 posts

Geek


#288577 9-Jul-2021 15:16
Send private message

Hello guys!

 

While doing price research I found that noel leeming and pb tech's price of the phone jumped from $700 to $999 in june, is it because this is a new s20fe and is being treated as a new phone release or jis this ust their price games that will change whenever they feel like it?

 

I'm planning on getting the s20fe, I had a look at the phone early this year and it was around $700-$800 at noel leemings and pb tech.

 

I understand sales happen, but is the current s20fe a different phone from the one earlier this year? 

 

I saw online there's one called s20fe 2021, which seems like the international snapdragon version but it's being sold for $999 but I can't find any evidence to back it up if it's seen as a new phone or not.

 

Thank you!

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2741894 9-Jul-2021 15:33
Send private message

I think @NikT would be able to answer this one for PBTech




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
NikT
1697 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2741901 9-Jul-2021 16:02
Send private message

Popular name-brand consumer electronics, especially smartphones, have very low retail margins. Discounts are primarily driven by support from the brand. When the support period ends, the price goes back to RRP/the retailer's regular retail price. This can get a bit confusing when a promotional period is for a fairly long time, as was the case for S20 FE. The RRP for S20 FE is $1099.

 

Can't comment on unannounced products, but I wouldn't expect the S20 FE to go anywhere for a while yet as it has just switched over to the new Snapdragon 865 variant. Some channels/retailers are still in the process of switching as they had a lot of stock of the Exynos 990 version or didn't want/need to run both at once.

 

There are two versions of the S20 FE currently in market in NZ:

 

  • SM-G780F, the original release now on runout, with Exynos 990 processor
  • SM-G780G, new release, with Snapdragon 865 processor

If you care enough to be reading Geekzone, chances are you want the Snapdragon 865 version.

 

To directly answer the question: The G780F and G780G are considered the same phone, just different SKUs, and sold for the same prices with the same promotional support.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

Smartphones @ PB Tech | Headphones @ PB Tech

Deals647483

31 posts

Geek


  #2741988 9-Jul-2021 21:35
Send private message

oo ok that makes sense, yes I will definitely go with the snapdragon version! 

 

Thank you for your reply, it answered everything I needed and more!



CNZ

CNZ
132 posts

Master Geek


  #2741995 9-Jul-2021 23:41
Send private message

Can comment too on Snapdragon devices.

 

Had a HK Dual sim Note 9 and both VoLTE and WiFi calling worked after the Android 10 Update. Snapdragon is definitely a good offering.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 