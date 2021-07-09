Deals647483

Hello guys!

While doing price research I found that noel leeming and pb tech's price of the phone jumped from $700 to $999 in june, is it because this is a new s20fe and is being treated as a new phone release or jis this ust their price games that will change whenever they feel like it?

I'm planning on getting the s20fe, I had a look at the phone early this year and it was around $700-$800 at noel leemings and pb tech.

I understand sales happen, but is the current s20fe a different phone from the one earlier this year?

I saw online there's one called s20fe 2021, which seems like the international snapdragon version but it's being sold for $999 but I can't find any evidence to back it up if it's seen as a new phone or not.

Thank you!