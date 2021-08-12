Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Samsung Fold3 and Flip3 announcement and owners
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74184 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#289095 12-Aug-2021 07:36
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (geekzone.co.nz)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74184 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2758828 12-Aug-2021 07:43
I was at a lunch event yesterday where we were shown these devices ahead of the overnight launch.

 

The third generation is pretty cool - they are faster, the Z Fold3 supports S Pen now and uses the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The external display on the Z Flip3 is larger than before. Both support 5G. The Z Fold3 supports "App Pair" shortcuts that open two apps simultaneously, one on each side of the fold.

 

Prices came down about NZ$ 700 each - Galaxy Z Fold3 retails at NZ$ 2,699 (256 GB), and Galaxy Z Flip3 retails for NZ$ 1,599 (128GB).




sampler
439 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2758832 12-Aug-2021 07:56
Cool devices, but still really not a believer in "foldable glass" myself, not in this form factor anyway. Will take a few more generations and other peoples money before I would be willing to try such devices as my daily driver.

 


Dropping your non foldable phone can result interesting results, adding a possible twisting force at the hinge just seems like an additional vulnerability

Dingbatt
5873 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2758840 12-Aug-2021 08:24
I saw the Zfold2 on “super special” for $2688 at a retailer just yesterday. I guess that will need to drop further.

 

At a rrp of $2699 the ZF3 is now in the same realm as the high end Note and big iPhone Pro pricewise. I am a bit disappointed that they couldn’t manage to squeeze the s-pen into the chassis of the device, instead offering it as an accessory that will need a case to accommodate it. And the aspect ratio still isn’t quite right. I would have liked it to be slightly ‘less tall’ when closed so that when opened it is more tablet-like.

 

Mauricio, if you attended a launch event yesterday, does that mean the ZF3 is now available?

 

Edit: Ooops sorry, I see the dates are shown at the end of your linked article. Pre-order from today, available in early September.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74184 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2758843 12-Aug-2021 08:30
Dingbatt:

 

Mauricio, if you attended a launch event yesterday, does that mean the ZF3 is now available?

 

Edit: Ooops sorry, I see the dates are shown at the end of your linked article. Pre-order from today, available in early September.

 

 

As per dates - there were devices available for both models and different colours for us to play with but retail is coming September. 




Dingbatt
5873 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2758852 12-Aug-2021 09:02
Were the new watches on display at the event as well? I really like my Gear S3 but Tizen is a limitation when it comes to apps. Samsung have changed to Wear for their latest watch OS base.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

GV27
4307 posts

Uber Geek


  #2758853 12-Aug-2021 09:03
Dingbatt:

 

Were the new watches on display at the event as well? I really like my Gear S3 but Tizen is a limitation when it comes to apps. Samsung have changed to Wear for their latest watch OS base.

 

 

No hint of Fitbit integration with Wear OS yet, so no sale for me. Which is a shame, I was hoping to get an A27 and a smart-watch for the same price as a flagship. 

Dingbatt
5873 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2758914 12-Aug-2021 09:28
Despite being “slimmer and lighter than the Z Fold 2” I imagine the ZF3 will still be quite bulky, particularly in a case that includes the s-pen. So big pockets required for more than just the price. My current S10 and Gear S3 has some synergy when it comes to not having to fish my phone out for every little thing but would be even more important with the ZF3 which would possibly spend some time in my briefcase. So I would see ZFold/Watch interoperability even more important.

 

I couldn’t determine from the press release if the ZF3 was dual SIM. Either eSIM or physical, but a device like this would benefit from dual SIM capability.

 

Mauricio, perhaps you could ask your Samsung contacts if there is likely to be any ‘deals’ bundling the ZF3 and the GW4? Not really interested in new Galaxy Buds, the ones I have are good enough at the moment.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



NikT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2758927 12-Aug-2021 09:57
Dingbatt:

 

I couldn’t determine from the press release if the ZF3 was dual SIM. Either eSIM or physical, but a device like this would benefit from dual SIM capability.

 

 

Yes, both - unlike the Z Fold2's 1x nano SIM + 1x eSIM, Galaxy Z Fold3 is 3-choose-2 2x physical nano SIM +1x eSIM.

 

My team was particularly excited to hear this, as dual SIM is often a non-negotiable spec for business users.

 

Z Flip3 remains 1x nano SIM + 1x eSIM.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

Smartphones @ PB Tech | Headphones @ PB Tech

Dingbatt
5873 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2758942 12-Aug-2021 10:27
NikT:

 

( Dingbatt: I couldn’t determine from the press release if the ZF3 was dual SIM. Either eSIM or physical, but a device like this would benefit from dual SIM capability.)

 

Yes, both - unlike the Z Fold2's 1x nano SIM + 1x eSIM, Galaxy Z Fold3 is 3-choose-2 2x physical nano SIM +1x eSIM.

 

My team was particularly excited to hear this, as dual SIM is often a non-negotiable spec for business users.

 

Z Flip3 remains 1x nano SIM + 1x eSIM.

 

 

 

 

I have bought my last two Galaxy phones in PBT deals. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s on offer, hopefully one like I mentioned above, or at least something that includes covers and s-pens.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

toejam316
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2758944 12-Aug-2021 10:30
Really weighing up selling my Galaxy Watch Active 2 and getting a Galaxy Watch 4, they look nice and the new Google Wear with Google Pay option sounds like a fantastic step forward.




heavenlywild
4233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2758951 12-Aug-2021 10:40
Look forward to seeing what bundle PB throws up!

Dingbatt
5873 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2758953 12-Aug-2021 10:47
I see Noel Leeming are offering the deal I was suggesting (ZF3 + GW4) for $2699. While I would prefer the ‘Classic’ GW4, that is probably negotiable with the friendly staff at my local NL.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

m1dday
92 posts

Master Geek


  #2758955 12-Aug-2021 10:48
Noel Leeming bundles looks pretty decent so far - Flip3 + Buds Pro + SmartTag, or Fold3 + Watch4. 

 

Also looking forward to the PB bundle!

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74184 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2758958 12-Aug-2021 11:03
Dingbatt:

 

Were the new watches on display at the event as well? I really like my Gear S3 but Tizen is a limitation when it comes to apps. Samsung have changed to Wear for their latest watch OS base.

 

 

Yes, there were watches as well. They are nice - Samsung Watch4 Classic has the rotating bezel for selection. Both running Wear OS - including new support for Google Pay.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74184 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2758959 12-Aug-2021 11:04
Dingbatt:

 

I couldn’t determine from the press release if the ZF3 was dual SIM. Either eSIM or physical, but a device like this would benefit from dual SIM capability.

 

Mauricio, perhaps you could ask your Samsung contacts if there is likely to be any ‘deals’ bundling the ZF3 and the GW4? Not really interested in new Galaxy Buds, the ones I have are good enough at the moment.

 

 

Dual SIM plus eSIM.




