I was at a lunch event yesterday where we were shown these devices ahead of the overnight launch.

The third generation is pretty cool - they are faster, the Z Fold3 supports S Pen now and uses the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The external display on the Z Flip3 is larger than before. Both support 5G. The Z Fold3 supports "App Pair" shortcuts that open two apps simultaneously, one on each side of the fold.

Prices came down about NZ$ 700 each - Galaxy Z Fold3 retails at NZ$ 2,699 (256 GB), and Galaxy Z Flip3 retails for NZ$ 1,599 (128GB).