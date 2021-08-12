Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (geekzone.co.nz)
I was at a lunch event yesterday where we were shown these devices ahead of the overnight launch.
The third generation is pretty cool - they are faster, the Z Fold3 supports S Pen now and uses the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The external display on the Z Flip3 is larger than before. Both support 5G. The Z Fold3 supports "App Pair" shortcuts that open two apps simultaneously, one on each side of the fold.
Prices came down about NZ$ 700 each - Galaxy Z Fold3 retails at NZ$ 2,699 (256 GB), and Galaxy Z Flip3 retails for NZ$ 1,599 (128GB).
Cool devices, but still really not a believer in "foldable glass" myself, not in this form factor anyway. Will take a few more generations and other peoples money before I would be willing to try such devices as my daily driver.
Dropping your non foldable phone can result interesting results, adding a possible twisting force at the hinge just seems like an additional vulnerability
I saw the Zfold2 on “super special” for $2688 at a retailer just yesterday. I guess that will need to drop further.
At a rrp of $2699 the ZF3 is now in the same realm as the high end Note and big iPhone Pro pricewise. I am a bit disappointed that they couldn’t manage to squeeze the s-pen into the chassis of the device, instead offering it as an accessory that will need a case to accommodate it. And the aspect ratio still isn’t quite right. I would have liked it to be slightly ‘less tall’ when closed so that when opened it is more tablet-like.
Mauricio, if you attended a launch event yesterday, does that mean the ZF3 is now available?
Edit: Ooops sorry, I see the dates are shown at the end of your linked article. Pre-order from today, available in early September.
Dingbatt:
As per dates - there were devices available for both models and different colours for us to play with but retail is coming September.
Were the new watches on display at the event as well? I really like my Gear S3 but Tizen is a limitation when it comes to apps. Samsung have changed to Wear for their latest watch OS base.
No hint of Fitbit integration with Wear OS yet, so no sale for me. Which is a shame, I was hoping to get an A27 and a smart-watch for the same price as a flagship.
Despite being “slimmer and lighter than the Z Fold 2” I imagine the ZF3 will still be quite bulky, particularly in a case that includes the s-pen. So big pockets required for more than just the price. My current S10 and Gear S3 has some synergy when it comes to not having to fish my phone out for every little thing but would be even more important with the ZF3 which would possibly spend some time in my briefcase. So I would see ZFold/Watch interoperability even more important.
I couldn’t determine from the press release if the ZF3 was dual SIM. Either eSIM or physical, but a device like this would benefit from dual SIM capability.
Mauricio, perhaps you could ask your Samsung contacts if there is likely to be any ‘deals’ bundling the ZF3 and the GW4? Not really interested in new Galaxy Buds, the ones I have are good enough at the moment.
Yes, both - unlike the Z Fold2's 1x nano SIM + 1x eSIM, Galaxy Z Fold3 is 3-choose-2 2x physical nano SIM +1x eSIM.
My team was particularly excited to hear this, as dual SIM is often a non-negotiable spec for business users.
Z Flip3 remains 1x nano SIM + 1x eSIM.
I have bought my last two Galaxy phones in PBT deals. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s on offer, hopefully one like I mentioned above, or at least something that includes covers and s-pens.
Really weighing up selling my Galaxy Watch Active 2 and getting a Galaxy Watch 4, they look nice and the new Google Wear with Google Pay option sounds like a fantastic step forward.
I see Noel Leeming are offering the deal I was suggesting (ZF3 + GW4) for $2699. While I would prefer the ‘Classic’ GW4, that is probably negotiable with the friendly staff at my local NL.
Noel Leeming bundles looks pretty decent so far - Flip3 + Buds Pro + SmartTag, or Fold3 + Watch4.
Also looking forward to the PB bundle!
Yes, there were watches as well. They are nice - Samsung Watch4 Classic has the rotating bezel for selection. Both running Wear OS - including new support for Google Pay.
Dual SIM plus eSIM.
