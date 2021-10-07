Having looked through the Android forum threads over this year I didn’t come across too many of the classic ‘recommend me a phone’ threads, so I thought I’d start one…

My son’s Nokia 7 Plus has developed the classic charging port problem, so looking at options to replace this.

What would people’s recommendations be for the best options for a handset with a budget of no more than $450, and TBH preferably closer to $300?

No real essentials other than not being a slow-poke, a decent enough camera, and some assurance of updates for a while. High screen resolution isn’t too critical, but he does read manga on his phone so a decent-sized screen is important.

I read the thread about the Nokia G20, which sounded like a good-value option, but there weren’t reports on how good it was in the flesh - has anyone experience with it? (Also somewhat worried about this brand, given the charging port problems with earlier models.)

Any of the A-series Samsungs that would be recommended in this price range, or will we get better value from another brand? (The A51, even though not the latest, is outside of our price range - I’ve not got any experience with the cheaper models, but I’ve heard the basic ones can be dang slow…)

Thanks for any recommendations!