ForumsAndroidRecommend me an Android phone < $450 for a teenager?
jonathan18

6103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#289905 7-Oct-2021 17:02
Having looked through the Android forum threads over this year I didn’t come across too many of the classic ‘recommend me a phone’ threads, so I thought I’d start one…

 

My son’s Nokia 7 Plus has developed the classic charging port problem, so looking at options to replace this. 

 

What would people’s recommendations be for the best options for a handset with a budget of no more than $450, and TBH preferably closer to $300? 

 

No real essentials other than not being a slow-poke, a decent enough camera, and some assurance of updates for a while. High screen resolution isn’t too critical, but he does read manga on his phone so a decent-sized screen is important.

 

I read the thread about the Nokia G20, which sounded like a good-value option, but there weren’t reports on how good it was in the flesh - has anyone experience with it? (Also somewhat worried about this brand, given the charging port problems with earlier models.)

 

Any of the A-series Samsungs that would be recommended in this price range, or will we get better value from another brand? (The A51, even though not the latest, is outside of our price range - I’ve not got any experience with the cheaper models, but I’ve heard the basic ones can be dang slow…)

 

Thanks for any recommendations!

 1 | 2
esawers
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2791362 7-Oct-2021 17:09
Have a look at the Redmi 9 or 10

jonathan18

6103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2791379 7-Oct-2021 17:27
Thanks for the recommendation. It looks like the two more recent models in my price range are the 9T at $350 and the Note 9T 5G at $400 - any particular thoughts on these models?  

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHMIX019010/Xiaomi-Redmi-9T-2021-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-6GB128GB

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHMIX019210/Xiaomi-Redmi-Note-9T-5G-2021-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-4

 

(I should have mentioned I’d rather buy from a standard retailer, as opposed to the smaller parallel import type places; happy with PB Tech or similar, especially if I can try before I buy.)

tchart
2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2791395 7-Oct-2021 17:46
If you can find one the Xiaomi Poco X3 is very good value



esawers
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2791396 7-Oct-2021 17:48
I haven’t used either of those phones but the specs look good
I have setup a Redmi 5, Redmi 6, Redmi 8 and Redmi 9 for my brother (he isn’t very careful with his phones!) and he has always been impressed with what features he gets for the price.

timmmay
18513 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2791516 7-Oct-2021 21:26
I was fairly impressed with the specs of the newer Samsung A series. There's a few Chinese brands like Xiaomi and stuff, I strongly recommend you try one in a store for a while before you buy. Sometimes little things will bug you. For example I had a 9T but the in-screen fingerprint reader didn't work well for me, so I sold it. I have a Google Pixel 4a, over your budget but great phone.

lxsw20
2914 posts

Uber Geek


  #2791526 7-Oct-2021 22:07
What ever you go for, try and get an Android One phone - https://www.android.com/one/

jalvares
27 posts

Geek


  #2791564 8-Oct-2021 07:41
I would still recommend Nokia. It uses pure android and no bloatware. Given the charging port problems, after certain year of usage is normal to develop these problems. I have been using Nokia 8.1 for the last three years and found no issues. G20 is a good option, considering your usage is mild. It has good battery life and takes decent photos. One of my friend has this phone. Spark stores have this model on display.
With the other brand's like Xiaomi, Redmi etc you may have limited or voice services in 4G network.
All new Nokia models support voice services on 4G by spark Voda and 2degrees.



jonathan18

6103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2791571 8-Oct-2021 07:59
Thanks for the further feedback. Unsurprisingly, it’s proving fairly difficult to find the ideal phone in this price range, so I welcome more ideas or feedback.

 

It looks like Nokia are the only company still making Android One phones (one of the reasons I bought my wife the 7+ many years ago); the Nokia G20 I mentioned earlier is one, but most of the reviews I’ve read suggest it comes with quite a few compromises. I was surprised to see it has a 720 screen, which isn’t ideal given my son reads manga on the 7+, which has a 1080 screen (so I’m now thinking a 1080 screen is preferable) - but noting the post above saying it’s on display in-store it’s still probably worth checking out.

 

The two variants of the Samsung A22 demonstrate how how difficult it is to find the ‘ideal’ phone in this price range - the 4G version has an OLED screen but it’s 720! The 5G (not needed) is apparently faster and the screen is 1080 but it’s fairly dim; however this is still a possible option.

 

I can’t find any of the Poco X3 variants within my price range - they tend to be over $500, plus sold only by the smaller PI stores (something I’d rather avoid). I’ve read many positive things about various Realme models, but again they tend to be sold by these small PI places.

 

The Redmi 9s I linked to earlier seem pretty good value; it seems like (most of?) the bloat ware can be removed, although the longevity of support and upgrades does concern me.

PolicyGuy
1269 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2791584 8-Oct-2021 08:47
You haven't said how old your teenager is.
"Teenage son" covers the range of a 13-year-old boy child to an 18-year-old young adult - been there, had all those!
Depending on his age and social circle, style may be as important as, or even more important than function. Alternatively, he may really need a more rugged phone rather than a flash-looking one.

 

I'm sorry, and I know this may be a painful prospect, but it might actually be necessary to talk with the young gentleman and ascertain his preferences. With any luck, the prospect of a new phone may raise the conversation above the common teenage<->parent level of shrugs, sighs, rolled eyes and monosyllabic grunts :D

 

Good luck!

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2791596 8-Oct-2021 09:06
A timely sale for you!

 

An extra $58 outside of your budget, but I'd consider the Samsung A52 at $509 (price only shows up under the sale category)

 

There is also the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro for $449, but not a fan of Xiaomi personally.

GV27
4239 posts

Uber Geek


  #2791597 8-Oct-2021 09:12
+1 on the Galaxy A52. 

timmmay
18513 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2791599 8-Oct-2021 09:14
Samsung is a pretty safe bet. Good update policy and I hear the skins are lighter than they used to be. Motorola / Moto are a good solid reliable brand, my wife had had three of them, they're very close to plain Android and updated quite well.

 

Some options

 

For reference on that benchmark website my old phone had benchmark about 150 and it was good for the time and still not bad in 2021, my new Pixel 4a comes at 275 and is really quick. The flagships are 500+ I think but doesn't really help for everyday stuff.

1101
3047 posts

Uber Geek


  #2791660 8-Oct-2021 09:56
Moto G10 or G30
I'd by a G30 if my current phone died (Moto G7+)

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHMOT0212900/Motorola-Moto-G30-2021-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-4GB--12

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHMOT0212700/Motorola-Moto-G10-2021-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-4GB--64

 

Lower res screen than some others , but who cares on a cheap 6" phone .
Higher res screen doesnt allways mean better display .

 

Pretty much stock Android , no weird addons that cant be removed .
Good ongoing update support (not just abandoned after 1-2 years)

 

 

jonathan18

6103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2791668 8-Oct-2021 09:59
Yeah, I hear what you're saying, but I'm pretty comfortable I know him well enough, and have had enough conversations about technology and phones, to not end up with a dud if purchased without his direct involvement. 

 

He's turning 14; like many/most boys of that age he doesn't look after things particularly well, so he's gonna have to have it in a robust case whatever the phone is, and that typically makes even the sexiest svelte phone look not too different to the most basic brick! It'll be his first new phone (the previous two being hand-me-downs), so that alone will be a big thing.

 

 

jonathan18

6103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2791685 8-Oct-2021 10:27
The A5x models are often my go-to recommendation for family members looking for a decent mid-range phone, but I had felt the cost was more than necessary in this situation. 

 

However, talking to my partner she's happy to spend a bit more to get something reliable and longer-lasting; that does put the A52 within close reach with the PB Tech sale price, and looking at a comparison between that and the A32 it seems like it's worth that bit extra. (Interestingly, that site lists them having 6 and 4 GB respectively, whereas the PB Tech listings show 8 and 6 GB.) 

 

I see the Redmi Note 9T scores quite a bit higher than the A52, but that needs to be traded off against the likely shorter expected support period, bloatware etc; I'm also a big fan of One UI, whereas I hear mixed things about MIUI (though I assume/hope it's improved since the one and only Xiaomi phone we've had in our house!)

 

If we were comfortable at paying up to that c. $500 mark (and no more!) would there be any other phones that would offer a similar or better overall package than the A52?

