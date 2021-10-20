Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Android 12 available for Pixel phones - anyone upgraded yet?
timmmay

Android 12 is available for Pixel phones, including my Pixel 4a. I might wait a week to make sure there are no big bugs.

 

Anyone upgraded yet?

gzt

gzt
Upgrading 5a5G in progress.

timmmay

Keep us updated... interested how it goes.

ToPGuNZ
Yes, updated my pixel 4a this afternoon. No issues yet. I like the text format which is easier to read.



timmmay

ToPGuNZ:

 

Yes, updated my pixel 4a this afternoon. No issues yet. I like the text format which is easier to read.

 

 

Not quite sure what you mean there?

Rodimvs
I upgraded a Pixel 3 without issue. There are some iOS-like changes such as the type layout in the settings screen and some bounce effects which are nice. Not so keen on the pastel colours though. All my apps seem to work fine so far. 

timmmay

Sounds promising, I might give it a couple of days rather than a couple of weeks :) I tend to have black backgrounds to reduce power usage, I wonder what that will do to the fancy new color scheme?!

Rodimvs
When I set a black background, it suggests pastel blue and pink accent colours which must be the default scheme. You might have already seen these accent colours appearing in Google's apps under Android 11. You can also choose from 4 other accent colours in Android 12.



gzt

gzt
I have dark mode for power saving full time. a12 decided the screen clock and all action buttons will be radium green. Menu text animation gets a new wobble effect. This will take getting used to. I'll stick with defaults for a time before I change things.

Tldr; a12 turned default dark mode 5a5G into a lava lamp.


timmmay

Great. Interested to hear how you all get on in the next couple of days. Things that don't work, battery life, things that are great, etc. I expect though it's mostly much the same thing with a few tweaks.

ToPGuNZ
timmmay:

 

ToPGuNZ:

 

Yes, updated my pixel 4a this afternoon. No issues yet. I like the text format which is easier to read.

 

 

Not quite sure what you mean there?

 

 

 

 

The font style, size and spacing is much better and makes it easier to read. I do have the font on larger size but overall a much improved experience. I do not like the new way to set the phone to vibrate which opens up the options to then select vibrate rather than previously just tapping on the icon changed the setting. An additional tap that is not needed and is annoying.

 


Turning on the themed icons setting that is still in Beta (tagged as such on the setting) made all my icons disappear, turning it off made them appear again and it worked fine when turned back on again. No other issues yet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
I know @nate did.




nate
Upgraded my 4a 5G about an hour ago, seems to be going great.

timmmay

Sounds promising. Like @gzt I have my phone background set to dark, mostly because that way when I check it at night I don't get too much light to wake me up. Can I still have my lock screen background black with white / gray text?

 

Also I read the pull down menu to do things like turn WiFi on and off has less items in it without scrolling. How's that working?

Batman
Mad Scientist
timmmay:

Sounds promising. Like @gzt I have my phone background set to dark, mostly because that way when I check it at night I don't get too much light to wake me up. Can I still have my lock screen background black with white / gray text?



You can check your phone while asleep? I think need to see doctor...




timmmay

Batman:
timmmay:

 

Sounds promising. Like @gzt I have my phone background set to dark, mostly because that way when I check it at night I don't get too much light to wake me up. Can I still have my lock screen background black with white / gray text?

 



You can check your phone while asleep? I think need to see doctor...

 

When I'm half awake wondering if I should go back to sleep or get up, I don't usually know if it's 2am or 5am. More light particularly blue light inhibits melatonin production, and generally wakes you up.

