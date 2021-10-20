timmmay: ToPGuNZ: Yes, updated my pixel 4a this afternoon. No issues yet. I like the text format which is easier to read. Not quite sure what you mean there?

The font style, size and spacing is much better and makes it easier to read. I do have the font on larger size but overall a much improved experience. I do not like the new way to set the phone to vibrate which opens up the options to then select vibrate rather than previously just tapping on the icon changed the setting. An additional tap that is not needed and is annoying.



Turning on the themed icons setting that is still in Beta (tagged as such on the setting) made all my icons disappear, turning it off made them appear again and it worked fine when turned back on again. No other issues yet.