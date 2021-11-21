Both my self and my partner have down loaded the passport app on to our phones (mine is a Galaxy 7S edge and my partner's is a A12) to be able to do this the google pay app had to be installed first which means to be able to make it active you have to install security which leads on to using the particular selected security system you have chosen to unlock the phone to be able to use it, a bit of a mild inconvenience but we can live with it ,what bugs me is that app that has been added to the home screen once again needs to be unlocked once again using the same security feature. My beef is why, seeing as you have to be able to unlock the phone even before you get to use the app, is this the way it has been setup or is there something that we're missing in the setup that we're missing to able to discard the second login or it is what it is, if this is the case then the creators of this app,in my mind screwed up by adding another uneeded complex procedure to the operations.

If there is anything in the setup to be able to discard the second login I would be appreciative of anyone who could tell me the proceedure of what it is.

DeMort