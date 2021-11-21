Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My Vaccine Passport login
DeMort

#290587 21-Nov-2021 19:18
Both my self and my partner have down loaded the passport app on to our phones (mine is a Galaxy 7S edge and my partner's is a A12) to be able to do this the google pay app had to be installed first which means to be able to make it active you have to install security which leads on to using the particular selected security system you have chosen to unlock the phone to be able to use it, a bit of a mild inconvenience but we can live with it ,what bugs me is that app that has been added to the home screen once again needs to be unlocked once again using the same security feature. My beef is why,  seeing as you have to be able to unlock the phone even before you get to use the app, is this the way it has been setup or is there something that we're missing in the setup that we're missing to able to discard the second login or it is what it is, if this is the case then the creators of this app,in my mind screwed up by adding another uneeded  complex procedure to the operations.
  If there is anything in the setup to be able to discard the second login I would be appreciative of anyone who could tell me the proceedure of what it is.
 DeMort 

gehenna
  #2816730 21-Nov-2021 19:49
Not uncommon to have to authenticate multiple times in apps.  It means if someone gets hold of your device while it's unlocked they can't then get access to the content of Google Pay cards without authenticating again.  If they didn't do it then people would be complaining that it's not secure enough and personal information is at risk.  Damned if they do, damned if they don't.   

 

It's not a complex procedure for me - simply scan my fingerprint and it's done.  The complexity depends on what sort of authentication you're using - i.e. passcode/face/fingerprint/etc.  

psychrn
  #2816735 21-Nov-2021 19:56
Yes the finger print the easiest. Security needed here indeed. Makes sense. Sorry for the inconvenience




Inphinity
  #2816738 21-Nov-2021 20:00
Pay requires sign-in, like any good financial app should. If the sign-in process is complex, I'd suggest it's not been setup properly, but it's hard to discern without seeing the behaviour. Does your banking app launch and not require sign-in? If so, I'd recommend changing banks.

 

You can always just screenshot or print the QR code.



DeMort

  #2816811 21-Nov-2021 23:41
Thanks for the replies. I don't do any internet banking on my phone and therefore have had no need untill now for the Google pay app and if it is the case that the passport app needs to be save guarded. why then could the creators produce an app similar to the covid tracing app and added the security function as part of accessing the app, surely this would be an easier and more aceptable solution or is this not possibility able to be done

Oblivian
  #2816854 22-Nov-2021 09:02
You seem to be pointing the finger at the wrong people here

 

The pass, is generated by MoH (website, not an app) and an issued item that can be stored into google pay wallet - made by google. Not MoH. 

 

You don't need to load any banking to use it. Just install the google pay app so it can store it before 'adding to device'. This is the most convenient and secure method. And easier to verify has not been tampered with Vs a screenshot or secondary provider wallet app storing it.

 

The reason they can't put it in the current actual Covid App made in NZ - the privacy and licencing agreements with how that uses the google framework to not identify people

 

 

 

There's a few active threads on the cert/apps already btw.

timmmay
  #2816864 22-Nov-2021 09:26
If you don't care about security you can take a screenshot of your vaccine pass and make it the lock screen wallpaper, then remove all the security. Or put the screenshot image onto your phone and create a shortcut to it from the desktop. You don't have to use Google Pay.

 

I'm considering getting mine put onto a t-shirt if they become required everywhere, though working from home I don't leave the house all that much any more anyway.

Alexmkiwi
  #2817255 22-Nov-2021 19:28
If you use Google Pay for payments through Visa/Visa Debit/your banks credit card, you are able to make payments after simply unlocking your phone, you do not need to open and authenticate on the Google Pay app to make payments. This is why device wide authentication is required when you install Google Pay. Can you imagine getting to the checkout and having to faff about finding the Google Pay app as opposed to simply unlocking your device?

 

As for requiring authentication for opening your vaccine pass within the app, the only explanation I can think of is as stated previously. Say you gave your phone to someone else to perform some other task and they decide they want to take a look at your Google Pay app/vaccine pass whilst they have it authenticated/unlocked. Your vaccine pass is essentially like your drivers licence and should be afforded the same amount of protection, driver licences can be used to commit fraud, as could vaccine passes.



DeMort

  #2817260 22-Nov-2021 19:35
Thanks for all the replies they are much appreciated. Just as a further quiery , if one has bank or credit cards linked to the google pay app do you still need to repeat the security proceedure to access the cards

Oblivian
  #2817262 22-Nov-2021 19:41
Explained in post before yours.

If you use Google Pay for payments through Visa/Visa Debit/your banks credit card, you are able to make payments after simply unlocking your phone, you do not need to open and authenticate on the Google Pay app to make payments. This is why device wide authentication is required when you install Google Pay.


Payment is only at select location and require device unlock. Cc can be used for purchase fraud if entire phone is nicked.

Details in qr can be used for doing lots more even if copied.

Alexmkiwi
  #2817295 22-Nov-2021 21:24
timmmay:

 

If you don't care about security you can take a screenshot of your vaccine pass and make it the lock screen wallpaper, then remove all the security. Or put the screenshot image onto your phone and create a shortcut to it from the desktop. You don't have to use Google Pay.

 

I'm considering getting mine put onto a t-shirt if they become required everywhere, though working from home I don't leave the house all that much any more anyway.

 

 

 

 

Just read this post. I would advise against putting it on a t-shirt, like I said, it's a bit like putting your drivers licence on a t-shirt.

Technofreak
  #2817302 22-Nov-2021 21:52
DeMort:

 

Both my self and my partner have down loaded the passport app on to our phones (mine is a Galaxy 7S edge and my partner's is a A12) to be able to do this the google pay app had to be installed first which means to be able to make it active you have to install security which leads on to using the particular selected security system you have chosen to unlock the phone to be able to use it, a bit of a mild inconvenience but we can live with it ,what bugs me is that app that has been added to the home screen once again needs to be unlocked once again using the same security feature. My beef is why,  seeing as you have to be able to unlock the phone even before you get to use the app, is this the way it has been setup or is there something that we're missing in the setup that we're missing to able to discard the second login or it is what it is, if this is the case then the creators of this app,in my mind screwed up by adding another uneeded  complex procedure to the operations.
  If there is anything in the setup to be able to discard the second login I would be appreciative of anyone who could tell me the proceedure of what it is.
 DeMort 

 

 

This is the problem my wife encountered on her Note 10+. She's never used nor has a need to use Google Pay and never used a password to unlock her phone. She was frustrated to the max with having to use a password each time she used her phone.

 

I installed Stocard and put the Covid Pass there instead. It was very easy to do and just as secure as having a printed QR code. No more unlocking frustrations. Happy wife.




DeMort

  #2817306 22-Nov-2021 22:11
This is the same problem with my partner and to install on the stocard app seems to be an interesting idea. I have the stocard installed on mine  so what is the proceedure when adding the passport card seeing there is no barcode or number to use to install it I would be grateful if you could explain it if it is not too much of a problem for you

 

Chees DeMort

Technofreak
  #2817314 22-Nov-2021 22:33
DeMort:

 

This is the same problem with my partner and to install on the stocard app seems to be an interesting idea. I have the stocard installed on mine  so what is the proceedure when adding the passport card seeing there is no barcode or number to use to install it I would be grateful if you could explain it if it is not too much of a problem for you

 

Chees DeMort

 

 

From memory I opened the Covid Pass PDF on another device and scanned the QR code with Stocard. You can do the same by printing the pass and scanning it. I then tested it by opening this link on another device and using the camera on that device to scan the code in Stocard. https://nz-covid-pass.github.io/web-nz-covid-pass-decoder 




wellygary
  #2817315 22-Nov-2021 22:40
Technofreak:

 

DeMort:

 

This is the same problem with my partner and to install on the stocard app seems to be an interesting idea. I have the stocard installed on mine  so what is the proceedure when adding the passport card seeing there is no barcode or number to use to install it I would be grateful if you could explain it if it is not too much of a problem for you

 

Chees DeMort

 

 

From memory I opened the Covid Pass PDF on another device and scanned the QR code with Stocard. You can do the same by printing the pass and scanning it. I then tested it by opening this link on another device and using the camera on that device to scan the code in Stocard. https://nz-covid-pass.github.io/web-nz-covid-pass-decoder 

 



 

Take a screenshot of the qr code, then add the card from your photo library

DeMort

  #2817317 22-Nov-2021 22:49
thanks for that, I have installed it in my stocard app just need to test it out.

 

  Your help is very much appreciated

 

 Cheers DeMort

