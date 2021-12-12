Hi I have recently purchased a used S20+ which after purchase I realised was a us version. The phone works great but is running Verizon firmware and as such a few icons are different and a few features are missing (device care security tab) it also let's me know its not using a Verizon sim on start up. All and all nothing to worry about.
I was wondering if anyone in NZ had changed the 986U (carrier) firmware to 986U1 (unlocked us) firmware. And if so did all go smoothly what changes did you notice did you still get updates etc.
I know if I update I have to use a patched version of Odin etc