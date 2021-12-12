G986U will not do 5G here currently as we're running B78/3500, it lacks support for this.

Needed the G986B Exynos variant.

Otherwise LTE bands are almost identical and will work fine in NZ, nice that VoLTE works as well(VoWiFi will be another story).

Verizon aren't TOO slow with carrier updates(they control it for their own SKUs) but I get the need for wanting to remove all bloat and carrier ware. You don't need a patched odin, just the very latest build and the latest U1 firmware, you should be able to throw the S20+ into download mode and it will go from there. If you are missing something Odin will fail so risk for a mis-flash is very low.

According to Sam Mobile Verzion is on the latest as of the time of this post so pretty much the only benefit to flashing U1 is removing anything Verizon branded.

Linux: US handsets support 700Mhz but a different band plan not 700Mhz band28 and you will find carrier bonding will be on different bands than what NZ carriers support

There is this but the only evidence of this being an issue was years ago and with my luck of importing phones that are NOT sold in NZ sometimes they end up outperforming NZ bought phones(the S20+ exynos modem performs really differently compared to it's snapdragon counter part and also this isn't the case so you're right but also in my experience I've yet to see this issue and I do believe it can happen).